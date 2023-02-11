Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Konkan Authorities Initiate Copy Mukt Awareness Drive, Check Details Here

MSBSHSE 2023: As per the latest information, the Konkan division authorities of Maharashtra recently took the initiative of spreading awareness through the 'Copy Mukt' drive. This campaign has been launched in order to restrict cheating practices during the SSC and HSC exams. Also, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary along with Higher Secondary Education organizes the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra.

The exams are conducted through its nine Divisional Boards which are located in different districts such as Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The exam schedule announced by the state board stated that the HSC and SSC exams will be held in Maharashtra in February and March 2023, as informed by a senior official on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Talking about the “Copy Mukt” initiative, the campaign was launched on February 10, 2023 (Friday) by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar. The commissioner said that apart from the awareness drive which involves all the students, parents, teachers and the management of institutions, stringent measures will be taken at examination centres to control and stop exam cheating or copying practices.

SSC Timetable 2023 - Download Here

HSC Vocational Timetable 2023 - Download Here

HSC General & Bifocal Timetable 2023 - Download Here

MSBSHSE Exam Timetable 2023

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has updated the state board schedule for HSC and SSC exams. The HSC exams 2023 are to be conducted from February 21, 2023, whereas the SSC exams will begin on March 2, 2023.

Students appearing for this year's exams can check the MSBSHSE timetable 2023 and download the PDF through the official website - mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Board released the HSC hall ticket as well as the SSC admit card on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board organizes the SSC and HSC examinations twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main exam is around 14 lakhs for HSC while 17 lakhs of students appear for the SSC exam. Also, for the supplementary examination around 6 lakhs of candidates are expected from HSC and SSC together. There are more than 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Secondary Schools/ Junior Colleges in the entire state of Maharashtra.

