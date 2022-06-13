Mamata Banerjee to become Chancellor of State-Run Universities as WB Assembly Passes the Bill, Get Details Here

Mamata Banerjee to become Chancellor of WB Universities: As per the latest update, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is all set to be named as the Chancellor of all state-run universities in West Bengal Soon. The State Assembly passed the bill which has provisions to replace the WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chancellor of State Universities and instead names Mamata Banerjee for the same post. The WB Assembly passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with 182 members voting in its favour while 40 voting against it. The passage of the bill in the West Bengal State Assembly comes as part of the long-standing confrontation between the state and central government over sharing of powers in different aspects.

West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Passed in Assembly

The West Bengal State Assembly passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 today - 13th June 2022. The bill was introduced in the assembly by the state education minister Bratya Basu. Before this, the State Cabinet had given its assent to the bill which proposed to replace Governor with Chief Minister for WB State Universities’ chancellor's post.

While introducing the Bill in the state assembly, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that there was "nothing wrong" with Chief Minister taking over as the chancellor. Speaking in the assembly, Mr Basu noted that “Why can't the chief minister be the chancellor of state universities if the Prime Minister is the chancellor of a central university- Visva Bharati? You can go through the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission” Defending its stand on the matter, Mr Basu further added that “The governor, who is the present chancellor, has violated protocols on various occasions.”

Responding to the Education Minister’s proposal regarding the bill, the BJP-led Opposition said that the bill was aimed at further concentrating power with State Chief Minister and is a direct ‘political interference in the state’s higher education system. During the debate on the Bill, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul added that the state government wants to control everything and this bill was one of the many attempts by the Mamata Banerjee government to further concentrate power.

