MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card (Today): Download AIMA Hall Ticket for December Session at mat.aima.in

MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card: All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card 2022 for the paper-based test (PBT) today. Only registered candidates can download the MAT 2022 PBT admit card in online mode at - mat.aima.in. To download the MAT PBT admit card, candidates will have to use their -email id, date of birth, and password in the login window.

In case of any error in MAT admit card 2022, candidates can contact the officials for rectification. It is mandatory to carry MAT 2022 PBT admit card while going for exam or else candidates will not be allowed to appear for it. As per the released date, Management Aptitude Test PBT is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2022 (Sunday).

MAT PBT Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card?

AIMA MAT admit card for the December session will likely to have these details - registration number, exam timings, instructions, and more. To check the same, candidates will have to download MAT 2022 PBT admit card. They can go through the steps to know how to download MAT admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - MAT PBT Admit Card link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter email ID, date of birth, password and click on the login tab.

5th Step - The PBT MAT admit card for December exam will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take at least two printout of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on MAT 2022 PBT Admit Card?

As per the updates, the MAT hall ticket for paper-based test willl have details about the candidate and exam. It is expected that, the admit card of MAT PBT will likely to have the following information - name of the candidate, date of birth, registration number, photograph, signature, exam day, exam time, exam city, address and exam day guidelines.

MAT 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates will have to carry all the necessary items to the exam hall including drinking water and a pen.

They need to follow the instructions of the invigilator inside the exam hall of the MAT exam.

Candidates should report to the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the MAT 2022 PBT admit card.

They must sit on their allotted seats inside the exam hall.

In between the entrance exam, candidates will not be allowed to go outside the exam venue during interval time.

The candidates may also bring gloves, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml) and transparent water bottle (if they wish).

Also Read: IIFT Admit Card 2023 Soon, Download MBA IB Hall Ticket at iift.nta.nic.in