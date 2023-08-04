MH CET 3 Year LLB Allotment Round 1 and 2 Option Form Filling Begins, Check Revised Dates Here

MH CET Law 3-Year LLB: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the MH CET 3-year LLB choice filling process. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website and submit their choices for CAP rounds 1 and 2. The last date for students to complete the option form for round 1 and 2 allotment is August 7, 2023. It must be noted that only those candidates who have completed the application process for the counselling are eligible to submit their option form for allotment. The final merit list for MH CET CAP round 1 will be available on August 14, 2023, while the round 1 allocation list will be available on August 17, 2023.

MH CET 3-year LLB option form filling link is available on the official website - llb3cap23.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to submit the option forms.

MH CET 3-year LLB Allotment Option Form Direct Link - Click Here

MH CET 3-year LLB Option Form Filling

MH CET 3-year LLB option form-filling facility is available for students to submit their options for colleges for the allotment process. Based on the options entered by students in their option form, the allotment list will be released. Candidates are advised to enter their options for allotment in the order of preference for the allotment process.

The second round allotment list will be released after considering the number of vacant seats following the admission of candidates under the first allotment list.

How to Fill MH CET 3-Year LLB Option Form

The MH CET 2023 option form for rounds 1 and 2 of the 3-year LLB allotment is available on the official website. Eligible candidates who have registered for the admission process can fill out the options through the link provided on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET

Step 2: Click on the login link on the official website

Step 3: Click on the options form and enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 4: Save the options and click on the final submission link

