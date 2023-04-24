MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the schedule, State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the application correction window for MHT CET 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023. Applicants can make changes to the application form on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to rectify the errors before the last date.

However, candidates must note they can make changes to limited only fields only. As informed by authorities, paid applicants can modify the candidate's name, date of birth, candidate’s photo, signature, and gender. They are advised to fill out the application form carefully as the authorities may not provide extensions to the correction facility.

MHT CET 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit MHT CET 2023 Application Form?

MHT CET 2023 application correction window will remain active till April 25, 2023, i.e. tomorrow. Those who wish to make changes must follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MHT CET from agriculture education

Step 3: Now, log in with application number and password

Step 4: Click on the sign-in button

Step 5: Make the required changes

Step 6: Preview the form once and submit it

Step 7: Keep a printout for future reference

MHT CET 2023 Exam Dates

The Maharashtra CET 2023 test will be held between May 9 and May 13, whereas, the entrance test for PCB is scheduled between May 15 and May 20. The exams are conducted for admission to degree programmes in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and Pharm.D. Applicants will be able to access the MHT CET 2023 admit card on the official website and download it with their login information.

