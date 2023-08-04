MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Results Out, Reporting Until August 6

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET CAP round 2 results. The results were announced on August 3, 2023. Students who have applied for the round 2 seat allotment process for the first year undergraduate technical courses in engineering and technology (4 years) & master of engineering and technology (integrated 5 years) 2023 admissions can visit the official website and login to check their allotment status.

Those offered seats in the CAP round 2 seat allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges from today, August 4, 2023, onwards. As per the given schedule, candidates have to report to the colleges by August 6, 2023, and confirm their allotment and admission.

Based on the number of vacant seats available, institutions will release the list of vacant seats available for CAP round 3 allotments. MHT CET CAP round 2 results are available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link below to check the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment - Click Here

How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment

The MHT CET CAP round 2 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET engineering section

Step 3: Click on the engineering CAP round 2 allotment link

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result fir further reference

Students reporting for the allotment process are required to carry with them all necessary documents along with photocopies to be produced during the admission process.

Also Read: MAH MBA CAP facility to accept allotted seats begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in for round 1, check steps here