MHT CET Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Round 2 Registrations begin today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Details Here

MHT CET 3 year LLB Counselling: Maharashtra CET Cell will begin the registration process for the MAH LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Counselling from today onwards. The last date for eligible candidates to complete the registrations for MHT CER CAP round 2 is November 10, 2022.

Students who were not allotted seats in the first round of allotment and those who wish to participate in the 2nd allotment round can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET to complete the CAP 2022 Round 2 Registration and application process through the link available here. To register candidates are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link and submit the application form and application fee.

The MHT CET Counselling Round 2 registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MHT CET 3 year LLB CAP Round 2 Registration and application through the link available here.

MHT CET 2022 LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 Registrations - Click Here

Maharashtra 3 year LLB CET Second Round Registrations 2022

The link for students to register for MHT CET 3 year LLB programme is available on the official website of Maharashtra CAP 2022. Candidates can register for the counselling process by entering the login credentials in the link given and entering the required details in the link provided. Follow the steps given here to complete the MHT CET 2022 LLB Round 2 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET CAP official website

Step 2: Click on 3 year LLB programme

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

Step 4: Enter the login credentials in the link given

Step 5: Enter the choices for the allotment process

Step 6: Upload the documents and click on the final submission

MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Schedule

According to the MHT CET 3-year LLB counselling schedule given the display of the Alphabetical Merit list for Round 2 will be available on November 15, 2022. Resolving grievances related to the Alphabetical Merit list and the chance to edit the application form and upload required documents through Candidate login has to be completed between November 15 to 17, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 3-year LLB counselling Final Merit list will be available online on November 18, 2022.

