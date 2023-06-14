  1. Home
MHT CET counselling 2023: check registration dates, course-wise seats and list of documents required

MHT CET counselling 2023: Candidates who have qualified in the Maharashtra CET are eligible to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. The state colleges will provide admission based on the MHT CET rank, cut-off trends and seat availability. Check counselling registration dates and course seats here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 19:50 IST
MHT CET counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced the dates for the counselling registration of Maharashtra CET. Eligible candidates can complete their MHT CET counselling registration online at cetcell.mahacet.org. This counselling is held for admission to various courses including engineering, MBA, law, agriculture, and others offered by participating universities in the state. 

This year, as per media reports, nearly  6.36 lakh students registered for the MHT-CET this year. Out of these, CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group was conducted from May 9 to 13 for which 3,03,048 students registered. Out of them, 2,77,403 students took the exam. While PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from May 15 to 20, a total of 3,33,041 students registered for this exam. Out of them, 3,13,732 students took the exam.

MHT CET counselling registration 2023 dates 

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be conducted for the academic year 2023-24 and candidates have to complete the registration process before the deadline. Check below the Maha CET counselling registration dates for different courses: 

Courses 

Registration Commencement Dates 

BE, B. Tech

June 15, 2023

MBA/MMMS

June 15, 2023

MCA 

June 15, 2023

LLB 5 Year

June 15, 2023

BA BEd, BSc BEd 4 years

June 15, 2023

BEd-Med

June 15, 2023

B. Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy

June 15, 2023

B. HMCT

June 16, 2023

B. Planning

June 16, 2023

ME, MTech

June 16, 2023

LLB 3 Year

June 18, 2023

MHT CET counselling seats 2023 

Candidates can below the number of seats in various courses provided by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State: 

Courses

Seat Intake 

BE, BTech

1,43,413

ME, MTech

12,316

B. Pharmacy

36,228

MBA/MMS

44,477

Law 3 years

18,425

Law 5 years

11,883

Documents required for MHT CET 2023 counselling 

Candidates participating in the counselling process of Maharashtra CET must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with them for verification and admission to the respective college: 

  • SSC 10th Marksheet 
  • HSC 12th Marksheet
  • Pass Certificate
  • MHT CET Result
  • Character Certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • School Leaving Certificate

MAHA CET Counselling 2023 

To participate in the counselling for MHT CET, candidates are required to complete online registration, upload scanned documents, and pay the relevant counselling fee. The counselling authority will verify the submitted documents online. After the verification, the choice-filling process for MHT CET counselling 2023 will begin, and seat allocation will be conducted in three rounds. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their admission online by paying the seat confirmation fees and reporting to the assigned institute. 

