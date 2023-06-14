MHT CET counselling 2023: check registration dates, course-wise seats and list of documents required

MHT CET counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced the dates for the counselling registration of Maharashtra CET. Eligible candidates can complete their MHT CET counselling registration online at cetcell.mahacet.org. This counselling is held for admission to various courses including engineering, MBA, law, agriculture, and others offered by participating universities in the state.
This year, as per media reports, nearly 6.36 lakh students registered for the MHT-CET this year. Out of these, CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group was conducted from May 9 to 13 for which 3,03,048 students registered. Out of them, 2,77,403 students took the exam. While PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from May 15 to 20, a total of 3,33,041 students registered for this exam. Out of them, 3,13,732 students took the exam.
MHT CET counselling registration 2023 dates
The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be conducted for the academic year 2023-24 and candidates have to complete the registration process before the deadline. Check below the Maha CET counselling registration dates for different courses:
|
Courses
|
Registration Commencement Dates
|
BE, B. Tech
|
June 15, 2023
|
MBA/MMMS
|
June 15, 2023
|
MCA
|
June 15, 2023
|
LLB 5 Year
|
June 15, 2023
|
BA BEd, BSc BEd 4 years
|
June 15, 2023
|
BEd-Med
|
June 15, 2023
|
B. Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy
|
June 15, 2023
|
B. HMCT
|
June 16, 2023
|
B. Planning
|
June 16, 2023
|
ME, MTech
|
June 16, 2023
|
LLB 3 Year
|
June 18, 2023
MHT CET counselling seats 2023
Candidates can below the number of seats in various courses provided by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State:
|
Courses
|
Seat Intake
|
BE, BTech
|
1,43,413
|
ME, MTech
|
12,316
|
B. Pharmacy
|
36,228
|
MBA/MMS
|
44,477
|
Law 3 years
|
18,425
|
Law 5 years
|
11,883
Documents required for MHT CET 2023 counselling
Candidates participating in the counselling process of Maharashtra CET must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with them for verification and admission to the respective college:
- SSC 10th Marksheet
- HSC 12th Marksheet
- Pass Certificate
- MHT CET Result
- Character Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- School Leaving Certificate
MAHA CET Counselling 2023
To participate in the counselling for MHT CET, candidates are required to complete online registration, upload scanned documents, and pay the relevant counselling fee. The counselling authority will verify the submitted documents online. After the verification, the choice-filling process for MHT CET counselling 2023 will begin, and seat allocation will be conducted in three rounds. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their admission online by paying the seat confirmation fees and reporting to the assigned institute.
