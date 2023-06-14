MHT CET counselling 2023: check registration dates, course-wise seats and list of documents required

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MHT CET counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra announced the dates for the counselling registration of Maharashtra CET. Eligible candidates can complete their MHT CET counselling registration online at cetcell.mahacet.org. This counselling is held for admission to various courses including engineering, MBA, law, agriculture, and others offered by participating universities in the state.

This year, as per media reports, nearly 6.36 lakh students registered for the MHT-CET this year. Out of these, CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group was conducted from May 9 to 13 for which 3,03,048 students registered. Out of them, 2,77,403 students took the exam. While PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from May 15 to 20, a total of 3,33,041 students registered for this exam. Out of them, 3,13,732 students took the exam.

MHT CET counselling registration 2023 dates

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be conducted for the academic year 2023-24 and candidates have to complete the registration process before the deadline. Check below the Maha CET counselling registration dates for different courses:

Courses Registration Commencement Dates BE, B. Tech June 15, 2023 MBA/MMMS June 15, 2023 MCA June 15, 2023 LLB 5 Year June 15, 2023 BA BEd, BSc BEd 4 years June 15, 2023 BEd-Med June 15, 2023 B. Pharmacy, M.Pharmacy June 15, 2023 B. HMCT June 16, 2023 B. Planning June 16, 2023 ME, MTech June 16, 2023 LLB 3 Year June 18, 2023

MHT CET counselling seats 2023

Candidates can below the number of seats in various courses provided by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State:

Courses Seat Intake BE, BTech 1,43,413 ME, MTech 12,316 B. Pharmacy 36,228 MBA/MMS 44,477 Law 3 years 18,425 Law 5 years 11,883

Documents required for MHT CET 2023 counselling

Candidates participating in the counselling process of Maharashtra CET must keep the below-mentioned documents ready with them for verification and admission to the respective college:

SSC 10th Marksheet

HSC 12th Marksheet

Pass Certificate

MHT CET Result

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

School Leaving Certificate

MAHA CET Counselling 2023

To participate in the counselling for MHT CET, candidates are required to complete online registration, upload scanned documents, and pay the relevant counselling fee. The counselling authority will verify the submitted documents online. After the verification, the choice-filling process for MHT CET counselling 2023 will begin, and seat allocation will be conducted in three rounds. Once a seat is allotted, candidates must confirm their admission online by paying the seat confirmation fees and reporting to the assigned institute.

