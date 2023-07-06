  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the registrations for MHT CET BE, Tech counselling tomorrow, July 6, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can complete their application process at cetcell.mahacet.org. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 6, 2023 18:03 IST
MHT CET Counselling 2023
MHT CET Counselling 2023

MHT CET BE, Tech Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the registration process for MHT CET counselling tomorrow, July 6, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet for the engineering (B.E, Tech) admission can complete their application process by filling out the registration form at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for the MHT CET counselling till July 7, 2023, upto 5 pm. They can complete the document verification and the application confirmation process by July 8, 2023, by 5 pm. They can also click on the direct link provided below to complete registrations.

MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the MHT CET Counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register for MHT CET counselling 

July 7, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Date to complete the document verification process

July 8, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to apply for MHT CET BE/ BTech Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra CET counselling can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the counselling registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maha State Cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the BE, Tech section and then click on the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked 

Step 4: Fill out the MHT CET counselling registration form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Now, make the payment of the application fee and submit the details 

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the application confirmation page for future use

Also Read: SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list Out, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023