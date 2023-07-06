MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

MHT CET BE, Tech Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the registration process for MHT CET counselling tomorrow, July 6, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet for the engineering (B.E, Tech) admission can complete their application process by filling out the registration form at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for the MHT CET counselling till July 7, 2023, upto 5 pm. They can complete the document verification and the application confirmation process by July 8, 2023, by 5 pm. They can also click on the direct link provided below to complete registrations.

MHT CET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the MHT CET Counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for MHT CET counselling July 7, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Date to complete the document verification process July 8, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to apply for MHT CET BE/ BTech Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra CET counselling can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the counselling registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maha State Cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the BE, Tech section and then click on the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Fill out the MHT CET counselling registration form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Now, make the payment of the application fee and submit the details

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the application confirmation page for future use

