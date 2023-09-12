MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS Vacancy List Released, 716 Seats Vacant in 14 Private Dental Colleges

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Vacancy List: The Department of Medical Education has released the list of vacant seats for the BDS programme in private dental colleges for the MP NEET UG Counselling mopup round. Candidates participating in the mop-up round can check the list of vacant seats available.

According to the list of vacant seats released, there are a total of 716 BDS seats vacant in 14 private colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Based on these, candidates applying for the mop-up round counselling can enter their choices for allotment. Candidates applying for the mop-up round counselling can complete the choice-filling process until today, September 12, 2023.

The MP NEET BDS counselling vacancy list is available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Students can also click on the link provided here to check the seat vacancy list.

MP NEET UG BDS Seat Vacancy List - Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule

Particulars Dates Fresh registration by new eligible candidates August 29 to September 7, 2023 Publication of revised state merit list September 8, 2023 Publication of vacancies September 8, 2023 Choice filling and choice locking September 9 to 12, 2023 Allotment Result September 15, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 16 to 21, 2023

How to Complete MP NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling

The NEET UG mop-up round choice filling link will remain open until 11:59 p.m. today. Candidates participating in the mop-up round counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the required credentials

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 4: Save the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the choices for allotment

