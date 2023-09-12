  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS Vacancy List Released, 716 Seats Vacant in 14 Private Dental Colleges

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 BDS Vacancy List Released, 716 Seats Vacant in 14 Private Dental Colleges

Department of Medical Education has released the seat vacancy list for BDS programme. Students applying for the mop-up round counselling can visit the official website to check the vacancy list and submit the choices for allotment.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 12, 2023 08:55 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling BDS Seat Vacancy List
MP NEET UG Counselling BDS Seat Vacancy List

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Vacancy List: The Department of Medical Education has released the list of vacant seats for the BDS programme in private dental colleges for the MP NEET UG Counselling mopup round. Candidates participating in the mop-up round can check the list of vacant seats available.

According to the list of vacant seats released, there are a total of 716 BDS seats vacant in 14 private colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Based on these, candidates applying for the mop-up round counselling can enter their choices for allotment. Candidates applying for the mop-up round counselling can complete the choice-filling process until today, September 12, 2023.

The MP NEET BDS counselling vacancy list is available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Students can also click on the link provided here to check the seat vacancy list.

MP NEET UG BDS Seat Vacancy List - Click Here

MP NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule

Particulars Dates

Fresh registration by new eligible candidates

August 29 to September 7, 2023

Publication of  revised state merit list

September 8, 2023

Publication of vacancies

September 8, 2023

Choice filling and choice locking

September 9 to 12, 2023

Allotment Result

September 15, 2023

Reporting to allotted colleges

September 16 to 21, 2023

How to Complete MP NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling

The NEET UG mop-up round choice filling link will remain open until 11:59 p.m. today. Candidates participating in the mop-up round counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter the required credentials

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 4: Save the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the choices for allotment

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Out, Know How To Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023