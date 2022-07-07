    Live

    Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT) Live: Check UG Cut-offs for Sophia, KC College, Rizvi College Here

    Published on: Thu 07 Jul 2022 05:13 PM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Mumbai University 2nd Merit List TodayCollege-wise Cutoff list on individual websiteAdmission procedures until July 13

    Mumbai University Admissions: Mumbai University affiliated colleges have started announcing the 2nd merit list for the Undergraduate admissions. Students must note that only those students who were not admitted in the first list and are eligible for admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned in the 2nd list are eligible to complete the document verification and admission fee submission process.

    The possibility of a third merit list being issued will be based on the number of seats vacant after the admissions against the 2nd list and the cutof marks. Students are required to make sure that they complete the document verification process within the time period provided by the university. Students can check the here the list of colleges which has released the second merit list.

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 07 Jul 05:18 PM

      Burhani College 2nd Merit List

      Burhani College, Mumbai has released the 2nd Merit List for the admissions to the undergraduate courses. Those eligible for admissions can check the list provided here and complete the admission procedure.

      Click here to check Burhani College 2nd Merit List

    • 07 Jul 04:49 PM

      Nagindas Khandwala College 2nd Merit list

      The second merit list for undergraduate courses at Nagindas Khandawala college is available on the official website. Students can click on the link provided here to check the 2nd merit list.

      Click here to check 2nd Merit List

    • 07 Jul 04:47 PM

      M.L Dahanukar College of Commerce 2nd Merit List

      M.L Dahanukar College has released the 2nnd merit list and cutoff marks for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to Mumbai University and fall under the eligibility bracket can complete the document verification and admission fee submission within the given time.

      Click here to get 2nd Merit List

    • 07 Jul 04:45 PM

      Kirti College 2nd merit list 2022 announced

       Kirti College, Mumbai has released the 2nd cutoff for the UG Admissions to the different Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Students can check the 2nd merit list details through the link given here.  

      Click here to check Kirti College 2nd Cutoff

    • 07 Jul 03:12 PM

      D.G. Ruparel College 2nd Cutoff list released

       D.G Ruparel College has issued the 2nd merit list for the UG admissions. Students who have applied for the admissions can visit the official website and check the merit pdf.

      D.G Ruparel College 2nd Merit List 

    • 07 Jul 01:30 PM

      St. Xaviers College 2nd Merit List out

      St. Xaviers College has released its second merit list. The merit list has been released for the M.Sc Physics Admissions. Students can check on the link given below to check the merit list.

      Click here to check St. Xaviers College Merit List 2022

    • 07 Jul 01:02 PM

      Thakur College 2nd Merit List 2022

      Thakur College of Science and Commerce has released the 2nd merit list for the admissions to the undergraduate Arts, Commerce, Science. Check Merit list here.

      Thakur College of Science and Commerce

    • 07 Jul 12:45 PM

      Mumbai University Admission Schedule 2022

      Mumbai University is conducting admissions for the first year undergraduate programmes offered in the various university affiliated colleges. 

      Events 

      Mumbai University Dates

      First Merit List

      June 29, 2022

      Second merit list

      July 7, 2022

      Document verification process

      July 8 to 13, 2022

      Payment of fees

      July 8 to 13, 2022

      Third merit list

      July 14, 2022

      Document verification process

      July 14 to 16, 2022

      Payment of fees

      July 14 to 16, 2022

    • 07 Jul 11:57 AM

      Rizvi College 2nd Merit list Released

      Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the 2nd merit list for the Degree Admissions. Students can check the merit/ cutoff list PDF through the link provided here.

      Rizvi College 2nd Merit List

    • 07 Jul 11:43 AM

      KC College 2nd Merit List Released

      Mumbai's Kishinchand Chellaram College also known as KC College has released the 2nd Merit list for the 2022-23 UG Admissions. Students can click on the link provided below to check the merit list. 

      KC College UG Merit List 2022

    • 07 Jul 11:33 AM

      Documents required for Mumbai University Admission 2022

      After each college releases the admission list, students who have been selected will be required to complete the document verification and admission fee submission within the stipulated time. Following are the documents required for the verification process.  

      • Class 10 mark sheet
      • Class 12 mark sheet
      • Attested photocopy of Class 12th leaving certificate
      • Address proof
      • Conduct certificate
      • Transfer certificate
      • Caste certificate (If Applicable)
      • Valid ID proof

    • 07 Jul 11:29 AM

      Third Merit List 2022 on July 14

      Mumbai University will be announcing the 3rd merit list for the admissions by July 14, 2022. Admissions under the 3rd merit list will be done from July 14 to 16, 2022.

    • 07 Jul 11:28 AM

      Sophia Cllege 2nd Merit List Released

       Sophia College for Women has released the second merit list for the M.Sc Life Science Course. The merit list Pdf contains the registration number and name of students selected for the programme. 

      Click here to check Sophia College 2nd Merit List

    • 07 Jul 11:23 AM

      Mumbai University Second Merit List Today

      Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University will be announcing the second merit list for the UG Admissions today. The merit list will be announced by the colleges on the individual college websites.

