Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT) Live: Check UG Cut-offs for Sophia, KC College, Rizvi College Here

HIGHLIGHTS Mumbai University 2nd Merit List Today College-wise Cutoff list on individual website Admission procedures until July 13

Mumbai University Admissions: Mumbai University affiliated colleges have started announcing the 2nd merit list for the Undergraduate admissions. Students must note that only those students who were not admitted in the first list and are eligible for admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned in the 2nd list are eligible to complete the document verification and admission fee submission process.

The possibility of a third merit list being issued will be based on the number of seats vacant after the admissions against the 2nd list and the cutof marks. Students are required to make sure that they complete the document verification process within the time period provided by the university. Students can check the here the list of colleges which has released the second merit list.