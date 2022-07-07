Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT) Live: Check UG Cut-offs for Sophia, KC College, Rizvi College Here

Mumbai University Admissions: Mumbai University affiliated colleges have started announcing the 2nd merit list for the Undergraduate admissions. Students must note that only those students who were not admitted in the first list and are eligible for admissions as per the cutoffs mentioned in the 2nd list are eligible to complete the document verification and admission fee submission process.
The possibility of a third merit list being issued will be based on the number of seats vacant after the admissions against the 2nd list and the cutof marks. Students are required to make sure that they complete the document verification process within the time period provided by the university. Students can check the here the list of colleges which has released the second merit list.
07 Jul 05:18 PMBurhani College 2nd Merit List
Burhani College, Mumbai has released the 2nd Merit List for the admissions to the undergraduate courses. Those eligible for admissions can check the list provided here and complete the admission procedure.
07 Jul 04:49 PMNagindas Khandwala College 2nd Merit list
The second merit list for undergraduate courses at Nagindas Khandawala college is available on the official website. Students can click on the link provided here to check the 2nd merit list.
07 Jul 04:47 PMM.L Dahanukar College of Commerce 2nd Merit List
M.L Dahanukar College has released the 2nnd merit list and cutoff marks for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to Mumbai University and fall under the eligibility bracket can complete the document verification and admission fee submission within the given time.
07 Jul 04:45 PMKirti College 2nd merit list 2022 announced
Kirti College, Mumbai has released the 2nd cutoff for the UG Admissions to the different Arts, Commerce and Science stream. Students can check the 2nd merit list details through the link given here.
07 Jul 03:12 PMD.G. Ruparel College 2nd Cutoff list released
D.G Ruparel College has issued the 2nd merit list for the UG admissions. Students who have applied for the admissions can visit the official website and check the merit pdf.
07 Jul 01:30 PMSt. Xaviers College 2nd Merit List out
St. Xaviers College has released its second merit list. The merit list has been released for the M.Sc Physics Admissions. Students can check on the link given below to check the merit list.
07 Jul 01:02 PMThakur College 2nd Merit List 2022
Thakur College of Science and Commerce has released the 2nd merit list for the admissions to the undergraduate Arts, Commerce, Science. Check Merit list here.
07 Jul 12:45 PMMumbai University Admission Schedule 2022
Mumbai University is conducting admissions for the first year undergraduate programmes offered in the various university affiliated colleges.
Events
Mumbai University Dates
First Merit List
June 29, 2022
Second merit list
July 7, 2022
Document verification process
July 8 to 13, 2022
Payment of fees
July 8 to 13, 2022
Third merit list
July 14, 2022
Document verification process
July 14 to 16, 2022
Payment of fees
July 14 to 16, 2022
07 Jul 11:57 AMRizvi College 2nd Merit list Released
Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released the 2nd merit list for the Degree Admissions. Students can check the merit/ cutoff list PDF through the link provided here.
07 Jul 11:43 AMKC College 2nd Merit List Released
Mumbai's Kishinchand Chellaram College also known as KC College has released the 2nd Merit list for the 2022-23 UG Admissions. Students can click on the link provided below to check the merit list.
07 Jul 11:33 AMDocuments required for Mumbai University Admission 2022
After each college releases the admission list, students who have been selected will be required to complete the document verification and admission fee submission within the stipulated time. Following are the documents required for the verification process.
07 Jul 11:29 AMThird Merit List 2022 on July 14
Mumbai University will be announcing the 3rd merit list for the admissions by July 14, 2022. Admissions under the 3rd merit list will be done from July 14 to 16, 2022.
07 Jul 11:28 AMSophia Cllege 2nd Merit List Released
Sophia College for Women has released the second merit list for the M.Sc Life Science Course. The merit list Pdf contains the registration number and name of students selected for the programme.
07 Jul 11:23 AMMumbai University Second Merit List Today
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University will be announcing the second merit list for the UG Admissions today. The merit list will be announced by the colleges on the individual college websites.