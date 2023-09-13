Mumbai University BCom Result 2023 Declared for Sem 6, Download pdf at mumresults.in

  1. Home
Mumbai University Semester Results 2023: MU has announced the TY BCom semester 6 result online. Students who appeared for the semester exam can download their marksheet pdf from the official websites: mum.ac.in and mumresults.in. Know how to check here

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 18:57 IST
Mumbai University Result 2023: The University of Mumbai has announced the TYBCom semester 6 result today on September 13, 2023. The MU result is available only on the official sites of Mumbai University. They can check them at mu.ac.in and mumresults.in. Along with the results, the provisional mark sheets are also available.  The examination for TY BCom Semester VI was conducted in June 2023 in offline mode. 

Mumbai University Result 2023 PDF 

Candidates can check the table to get the direct link to download result: 

Result Name 

PDF Links 

T.Y.B.Com. (Financial Markets) (Semester-V) (CBCGS)

Download Here

T.Y.B.Com. (Financial Markets) (Semester-V) (CBCGS) (7 Grade Point)

Download Here

How to check Mumbai University BCom Result 2023 for Semester 6? 

The results of Mumbai University 6th semester are available on the official websites. To check the MU results, candidates must visit these mu.ac.in and mumresults.in websites. Go through the steps to check the Mumbai University TYBCom Semester 6 result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website - mumresults.in

Step 2: A new page will be displayed. It will have the results of various courses and programs of Mumbai University

Step 3: Scroll down to find TYBA Sem VI Results

Step 4: Click on the option available to view the results

Step 5: A new window will open. It will have the results in PDF format

Step 6: Now, click on the pdf and find the result with the name and roll number

Step 7: Save the result for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Mumbai University BCom Result 2023?

The result will include information such as the candidate's roll number, name, subject-wise marks secured, exam date, college name, university name and corresponding grades. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification. 

Mumbai University Result 2023 Highlights 

Candidates can check the table to know the overview of Mumbai University: 

Highlights 

Overview 

Name of the University

Mumbai University

Courses name

TY SY FY BA, B.Com, B.SC

SEM

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Semester

Exam date

June 2023

Result date

September 13, 2023

Official website

mu.ac.in

Result portal

mumresults.in

