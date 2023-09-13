Mumbai University BCom Result 2023 Declared for Sem 6, Download pdf at mumresults.in

Mumbai University Result 2023: The University of Mumbai has announced the TYBCom semester 6 result today on September 13, 2023. The MU result is available only on the official sites of Mumbai University. They can check them at mu.ac.in and mumresults.in. Along with the results, the provisional mark sheets are also available. The examination for TY BCom Semester VI was conducted in June 2023 in offline mode.

Mumbai University Result 2023 PDF

Candidates can check the table to get the direct link to download result:

Result Name PDF Links T.Y.B.Com. (Financial Markets) (Semester-V) (CBCGS) Download Here T.Y.B.Com. (Financial Markets) (Semester-V) (CBCGS) (7 Grade Point) Download Here

How to check Mumbai University BCom Result 2023 for Semester 6?

The results of Mumbai University 6th semester are available on the official websites. To check the MU results, candidates must visit these mu.ac.in and mumresults.in websites. Go through the steps to check the Mumbai University TYBCom Semester 6 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - mumresults.in

Step 2: A new page will be displayed. It will have the results of various courses and programs of Mumbai University

Step 3: Scroll down to find TYBA Sem VI Results

Step 4: Click on the option available to view the results

Step 5: A new window will open. It will have the results in PDF format

Step 6: Now, click on the pdf and find the result with the name and roll number

Step 7: Save the result for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Mumbai University BCom Result 2023?

The result will include information such as the candidate's roll number, name, subject-wise marks secured, exam date, college name, university name and corresponding grades. In case of any error, they can contact the officials for rectification.

Mumbai University Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the table to know the overview of Mumbai University:

Highlights Overview Name of the University Mumbai University Courses name TY SY FY BA, B.Com, B.SC SEM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Semester Exam date June 2023 Result date September 13, 2023 Official website mu.ac.in Result portal mumresults.in

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Merit List Releases, Fill Choices at cetcell.net.in