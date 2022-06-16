NEET 2022: Application Correction Window to End Today, Edit Mistakes by 9 PM in NEET UG Form at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022 Application Correction Ends: NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window will end today as per the official schedule released earlier. NTA - National Testing Agency will formally conclude the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 undergraduate medical entrance exam today - 16th June 2022. Candidates who have registered and fill-up the NEET 2022 application form will have time until 9 PM tonight to correct the mistakes and make changes in the NEET 2022 application forms as required. NEET UG 2022 application form can be edited online by logging onto the exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below which will take them to the page from where the NEET 2022 correction option is available:

NEET 2022 Application Form Correction Link - Click Here

Which Fields are allowed to be Edited in NEET UG 2022 application form?

According to the details shared by NTA, candidates are allowed to make changes or edit mistakes in very specific fields in the NEET UG 2022 application form. These include all fields with an exception of mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality. Apart from these fields, candidates are also allowed edit or change the uploaded documents including photograph, signature and other certificates and forms.

For Aadhar verified candidates All three fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender No Correction in these three fields All two fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender Correction in the Not verified field be allowed Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Father’s Name or the Mother’s Name (any one only). In case the Candidate is changing any of these two fields, then the Candidate is not allowed to change Photograph and Signature and viceversa. If the Candidate is changing his/her Photograph and or Signature, then the candidate is not allowed to change their Father or Mother's Name. Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. For Aadhar not verified Candidates Candidate’s Name, Father’s, and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only). In case the Candidate is changing any of these three fields, then the Candidate is not allowed to change Photograph and Signature and vice-versa. If the Candidate is changing their Photograph and or Signature, then the candidate is not allowed to change the Candidate or Father or Mother's Name. Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both. Date of Birth and Gender – Yes

How to edit NEET UG Application Form online?

With just a few hours left for editing and making changes to NEET UG 2022 application form, it is important for the students to know and be aware of the process by which this has to be done. To make changes to NEET UG 2022 application form, candidates need to log onto the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and locate the link which says ‘Correction in Category for NEET(UG)-2022’. After clicking on this link, they would be taken to a candidate login page with input for their credentials including their username and password. After logging onto the portal, you will be shown your NEET UG 2022 application forms and the fields in which changes are allowed. Make necessary changes and submit the documents as required for the same. After completing this, pay the requisite application fee as applicable and submit the form again on the portal. Take a printout of the confirmation for changes made to NEET 2022 form for future reference.

