NEET 2022: NTA To Release NEET UG Admit Card Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download

NEET Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) admit card in online mode. As per past trends the NEET UG admit card is mostly released 15 days prior to the exam. However, NTA has not yet announced the official date as of now. Registered candidates can download their NEET admit cards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also, a direct link will be provided on this page soon after the release of NEET UG hall ticket. Only those candidates who successfully registered will be able to download NEET admit card 2022 by submitting a user ID and password. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam. This year, NEET UG will be conducted on 17th July 2022 in pen and paper mode.

NEET 2022 Admit Card Date

Events Dates Release of examination city information Last week of June 2022 NEET Admit Card June 2022 NEET 17th July 2022 NEET Result By 20th August 2022

How To Download NEET Admit Card 2022?

As of now, no date has been shared by NTA regarding the release of NEET UG admit card but as per past trends, the NEET admit card is likely to be released by end of June 2022. Once released, the NEET 2022 hall ticket will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on NEET 2022 admit card link and they have to enter credentials to login - user ID and password. The NEET admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates must go through it and download the same. NTA is also expected to release the NEET exam centre city allotment details prior to the NEET 2022 admit card. It will carry information regarding the city where their allotted exam centre is located.

About National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Exam Pattern

This year, additional time of 20 minutes will be given to candidates appearing for the examination. However, the NEET UG paper pattern will remain the same. A total of 200 questions will be asked, out of which students have to attempt 180 questions in 3 hours and 20 minutes time. NEET UG is held for admission to medical and dental courses. Students willing to take admission in MBBS or BDS in a private or government medical college, need to qualify the NEET exam.

