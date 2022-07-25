NEET 2022 Result to be Declared Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Answer Key Dates and Other Important Details Here

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on 17th July 2022. Now that the medical entrance exam is over, NEET result 2022 is expected to be released soon in August. Before announcing the result, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key. Once available, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

After the release of the NEET answer key, the officials will announce the result. Based on the NEET 2021 final answer key, the result for NEET medical and dental entrance examination will be announced. NTA will be releasing the NEET UG result along with the All India Merit List for the students for All India Quota Counseling.

NEET 2022 Dates

The officials have not yet released any dates for the release of the answer key and announcement of NEET result 2022. Going as per past trends, it is expected that the answer key will be released within 2 weeks and the result will be out in 4 to 6 weeks from the date of the exam. Check below the expected date for NEET 2022 result, answer key -

Events Dates NEET Exam 17th July 2022 NEET Answer Key by 31st July 2022 (Expected) NEET UG Result By 20th August 2022 (Expected)

NEET Answer Key 2022

Initially, NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in along with the scanned copies of the OMR Sheet and the question papers. NTA will also provide the provision to raise objections in the NEET answer key if any in online mode. Once the objections window closes, NTA will then prepare the NEET final answer key.

NEET 2022 Result and Merit List

Based on the final answer key, NTA will announce the NEET result 2022 in online mode. As per the past trends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the merit list of the candidates based on the NEET result 2022. An overall NEET merit list is also released with details of all the candidates who have cleared the examination. The merit lists of NEET are then shared by the NTA with the different bodies responsible for the counselling process.