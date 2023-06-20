NEET Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release a detailed schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling soon. Once released, candidates have complete their NEET UG counselling registration online at mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS conducts NEET counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges and 100% of seats in deemed and central universities, the state authorities will hold the counselling for 85% of state quota seats.
Earlier, the NEET result was declared on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have passed the medical entrance exam, dropping the pass percentage as compared to last year’s 56.27%. NTA withheld the NEET UG 2023 result of seven candidates for using unfair means. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in NEET counselling.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Website
MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. Through NEET counselling, candidates can be admitted to 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER seats. Check below the website, where candidates can check all the details regarding counselling:
AIQ NEET Counselling
|
Counselling body
|
NEET Counselling Website
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
mcc.nic.in
State Quota NEET UG Counselling
Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website:
|
State
|
Counselling Authority
|
Website
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Directorate Medical Education and Training (DMET)
|
upneet.gov.in
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
|
ntruhs.ap.nic.in
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME)
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Department of Medical Education (DME)
|
dme.mponline.gov.in
|
Maharashtra
|
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education
|
apdhte.nic.in
|
Assam
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME)
|
dme.assam.gov.in
|
Bihar
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
|
Chandigarh
|
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)
|
gmch.gov.in
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Directorate of Medical Education
|
cgdme.in
|
Goa
|
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)
|
dte.goa.gov.in
|
Gujarat
|
Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
|
medadmgujarat.org
|
Haryana
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER)
|
dmer.haryana.gov.in
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU)
|
hpushimla.in
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE)
|
jkbopee.gov.in
|
Jharkhand
|
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
|
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|
Karnataka
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
kea.kar.nic.in
|
Kerala
|
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE)
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Manipur
|
Directorate of Health Services (DHS)
|
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
|
Meghalaya
|
Office of the Director of Health Services
|
meghealth.gov.in
|
Mizoram
|
Department of Higher and Technical Education
|
mc.mizoram.gov.in
|
Nagaland
|
Directorate of Technical Education
|
dtenagaland.org.in
|
Orissa
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee
|
ojee.nic.in
|
Puducherry
|
Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC)
|
centacpuducherry.in
|
Punjab
|
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
|
bfuhs.ac.in
|
Rajasthan
|
Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board
|
education.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Telangana
|
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)
|
knruhs.telangana.gov.in
|
Tripura
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME)
|
dme.tripura.gov.in
|
Uttarakhand
|
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
|
hnbumu.ac.in
|
West Bengal
|
Department of Health and Family Welfare
|
wbmcc.nic.in
Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.