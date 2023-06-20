NEET counselling 2023 dates soon, check list of state counselling websites here

NEET Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release a detailed schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling soon. Once released, candidates have complete their NEET UG counselling registration online at mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS conducts NEET counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges and 100% of seats in deemed and central universities, the state authorities will hold the counselling for 85% of state quota seats.

Earlier, the NEET result was declared on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have passed the medical entrance exam, dropping the pass percentage as compared to last year’s 56.27%. NTA withheld the NEET UG 2023 result of seven candidates for using unfair means. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in NEET counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Website

MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. Through NEET counselling, candidates can be admitted to 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER seats. Check below the website, where candidates can check all the details regarding counselling:

AIQ NEET Counselling

Counselling body NEET Counselling Website Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) mcc.nic.in

State Quota NEET UG Counselling

Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website:

State Counselling Authority Website Uttar Pradesh Directorate Medical Education and Training (DMET) upneet.gov.in Andhra Pradesh Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada ntruhs.ap.nic.in Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education (DME) tnmedicalselection.net Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) dme.mponline.gov.in Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell cetcell.mahacet.org Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education apdhte.nic.in Assam Directorate of Medical Education (DME) dme.assam.gov.in Bihar Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Chandigarh Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) gmch.gov.in Chhattisgarh Directorate of Medical Education cgdme.in Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) dte.goa.gov.in Gujarat Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) medadmgujarat.org Haryana Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) dmer.haryana.gov.in Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) hpushimla.in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) jkbopee.gov.in Jharkhand Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in Karnataka Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) kea.kar.nic.in Kerala Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) cee.kerala.gov.in Manipur Directorate of Health Services (DHS) manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in Meghalaya Office of the Director of Health Services meghealth.gov.in Mizoram Department of Higher and Technical Education mc.mizoram.gov.in Nagaland Directorate of Technical Education dtenagaland.org.in Orissa Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee ojee.nic.in Puducherry Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) centacpuducherry.in Punjab Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) bfuhs.ac.in Rajasthan Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board education.rajasthan.gov.in Telangana Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) knruhs.telangana.gov.in Tripura Directorate of Medical Education (DME) dme.tripura.gov.in Uttarakhand Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) hnbumu.ac.in West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare wbmcc.nic.in

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here