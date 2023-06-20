  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET counselling 2023 dates soon, check list of state counselling websites here

NEET counselling 2023 dates soon, check list of state counselling websites here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC will be conducting counselling for 15% AIQ seats and state authorities will hold for 85% of state quota seats soon. Till then check the list of state counselling websites here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 13:10 IST
NEET counselling 2023 Updates
NEET counselling 2023 Updates

NEET Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release a detailed schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling soon. Once released, candidates have complete their NEET UG counselling registration online at mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS conducts NEET counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges and 100% of seats in deemed and central universities, the state authorities will hold the counselling for 85% of state quota seats.

Earlier, the NEET result was declared on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have passed the medical entrance exam, dropping the pass percentage as compared to last year’s 56.27%. NTA withheld the NEET UG 2023 result of seven candidates for using unfair means. All the qualified candidates are eligible to participate in NEET counselling. 

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Website

MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET. Through NEET counselling, candidates can be admitted to 99,013 MBBS, 27,868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, AH seats, 1,899 AIIMS, and 249 JIPMER seats. Check below the website, where candidates can check all the details regarding counselling: 

AIQ NEET Counselling

Counselling body 

NEET Counselling Website 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

mcc.nic.in

State Quota NEET UG Counselling

Each state has its own counselling authority and website for NEET UG counselling. Check the state-wise counselling authority name and its official website: 

State

Counselling Authority

Website

Uttar Pradesh

Directorate Medical Education and Training (DMET)

upneet.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education (DME)

tnmedicalselection.net

Madhya Pradesh

Department of Medical Education (DME)

dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell

cetcell.mahacet.org

Arunachal Pradesh

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education

apdhte.nic.in

Assam

Directorate of Medical Education (DME)

dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)

gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

Directorate of Medical Education

cgdme.in

Goa

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE)

dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

medadmgujarat.org

Haryana

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER)

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU)

hpushimla.in

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE)

jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE)

cee.kerala.gov.in

Manipur

Directorate of Health Services (DHS)

manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya

Office of the Director of Health Services

meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram

Department of Higher and Technical Education

mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland

Directorate of Technical Education

dtenagaland.org.in

Orissa

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee

ojee.nic.in

Puducherry

Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC)

centacpuducherry.in

Punjab

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board

education.rajasthan.gov.in

Telangana

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS)

knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Tripura

Directorate of Medical Education (DME)

dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)

hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal

Department of Health and Family Welfare

wbmcc.nic.in

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023