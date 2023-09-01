NEET PG 2023 Final Result Round 2 Announced at mcc.nic.in, know top-picked courses here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment result for round 2 counselling. Candidates can check and download their NEET PG final result 2023 online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been selected can report to the allotted institutes by September 5, 2023.

Also, those who did not get upgraded in round 2 and want to resign their seat can do it between September 1 to 2 without forfeiture of security deposit. Through NEET PG counselling, candidates can get admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, MDS programmes offered by medical and dental colleges.

How to download NEET PG round 2 final seat allotment 2023 result?

Candidates who have been offered seats in round 2 of NEET counselling are advised to report to the allotted college/institute to confirm their admission status. They can download the NEET PG seat allotment result pdf by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG medical tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, go to current events and click on Final result round 2 PG 2023 (MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB)

Step 5: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 6: Press ctrl + F and search name

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

What after the release of NEET PG seat allotment result 2023 announcement?

Candidates can report to the allotted institutes with the original documents by September 5. Also, after September 2, the aspirants will be considered as a part of the second round of counselling and their security deposit will be forfeited upon resignation. MCC stated in a notice that “Hence, any resignation after 06:00 P.M of 02.09.2023 will be treated as ‘Exit with Forfeiture’ of fees.”

The committee asked applicants to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college, otherwise, it will be treated as ‘null and void’. In that case, the candidate will be deemed to occupy the allotted seat and the rules of round 2 will apply. “Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’,” MCC further said.

Which is the most opted course through NEET PG Counselling 2023?

As per the allotment pdf, MD Radiodiagnosis and MD General Medicine are the top-picked courses followed by MD Dermatology, Veneralology, and Leprosy. Also, few pf the candidates have opted for upgradation in the chosen MD programmes paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and MS in general surgery.

