NEET PG 2023: Ministry of Health Warns Aspirants Against Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Health shared a tweet on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and clarified that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduate (PG) 2023 examinations have not been postponed and informed students that the NEET PG 2023 exams will be conducted according to the original schedule.
According to the image that is circulating on social media platforms i.e. WhatsApp, and Twitter, the NEET PG 2023 examinations have been postponed till May 21, 2023. However, the fake circular also stated that the NEET PG 2023 registration window will be made available till March 25, 2023.
Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health said that the message is doing rounds on the social media platforms stating the notice of rescheduling of NEET PG 2023 examination is fake. The health ministry also advised students to not share such kinds of messages on the internet with others.
Check the Tweet below:
#FakeNews— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023
This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination.
The message is #FAKE.
Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.
NEET PG 2023 Important Dates
Candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examination to get admission into various medical programmes can go through the important dates relating to the NEET PG 2023 in the table given below.
Events
Dates
Last Date to Edit Incorrect Images in NEET PG 2023 Application Form
February 14, 2023, to February 17, 2023
Release of NEET PG 2023 Admit Card
February 27, 2023
NEET PG 2023 Exam
March 5, 2023
NEET PG 2023 Result
By March 31, 2023
Cut-off Date for Completion of Internship towards NEET PG 2023
March 31, 2023
As per the recent updates, students appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations are advised to not believe or trust any kind of false information or rumours that are circulating on the social media platforms relating to the exams.
However, they must cross-check all the exam-related queries and details with the official websites or verified Twitter handles of the NBE, NTA, NBEMS, and Health Ministry to keep updated.
