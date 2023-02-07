NEET PG 2023: Ministry of Health Warns Aspirants Against Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

NEET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Health shared a tweet on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and clarified that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Post Graduate (PG) 2023 examinations have not been postponed and informed students that the NEET PG 2023 exams will be conducted according to the original schedule.

According to the image that is circulating on social media platforms i.e. WhatsApp, and Twitter, the NEET PG 2023 examinations have been postponed till May 21, 2023. However, the fake circular also stated that the NEET PG 2023 registration window will be made available till March 25, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health said that the message is doing rounds on the social media platforms stating the notice of rescheduling of NEET PG 2023 examination is fake. The health ministry also advised students to not share such kinds of messages on the internet with others.

Check the Tweet below:

#FakeNews



This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination.



The message is #FAKE.



Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others. pic.twitter.com/Ooey2SvESL — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023