NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Expected Today, Know Steps To Download Here

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is expected to release the scorecard for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) today i.e. March 26, 2023. The authorities said that the NEET PG 2023 scorecard will be released on or before March 25, 2023. However, neither it has been released, nor any updates have been provided regarding the same.

The authorities released the NEET PG 2023 result on March 14, 2023. For admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes, candidates must pass the NEET PG exam. For consideration for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma programmes, applicants must achieve a score of at least 50% (45 for UR PWD candidates and 40 for SC/ST/OBC candidates) on the NEET PG 2023 exam.

To be eligible to participate in the counselling round for the All India 50% Quota seats, one must meet the eligibility requirements specified by the authorised counselling body.

NEET PG 2023 Cut Off

Candidates who do not meet the NEET PG cut-off percentile will not be assigned a rank and will not be considered for admission to the MD, MS, or PG Diploma programmes.

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off (Out of 800) General / EWS 50th percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 257

How to Download NEET PG 2023 Scorecard?

Those who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 exam can download the scorecard on the official website (once released). They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2023 tab

Step 3: Now, go to the applicant login section

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The NEET PG Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

