NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Registration To Begin Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced a special stray vacancy round for NEET PG counselling 2023. Students yet to secure admission in the postgraduate programmes can apply for the special stray vacancy round from tomorrow, November 17, 2023.

The NEET PG special stray vacancy round is being conducted for admissions to the leftover seats after the previous counselling rounds. Students can register for the special stray vacancy round from November 17 to 22, 2023. The choice-filling window will open on November 18, 2023. Students applying can check the detailed schedule for the special stray vacancy round here.

NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the special stray vacancy round through the direct link available here. The link will be live as soon as the registrations begin.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Particulars Dates Fresh registration/payment November 17 to 22, 2023 Choice filling and choice locking November 18 to 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment November 23 to 24, 2023 Publication of result November 24, 2023 Reporting at allotted college November 25 to 30, 2023

Who can Apply for NEET PG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round

The NEET PG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registrations will begin tomorrow, November 17, 2023. Students interested in applying are advised to check through the eligibility criteria before registering.

Students applying must not have any seat under their name in the All India Quota or the State Quota

Students who did not join their earlier allotted seats are not eligible to apply

Students who joined in the earlier counselling rounds will not be allowed to upgrade their chances in the special stray vacancy allotment

Also Read: IIM Bangalore Admission Test For PGPEM, PhD Programmes To Be Held on Nov 19, Jan 28