NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Choice Filling From September 9

NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registrations for the NEET PG round 3 counselling process tomorrow, September 8, 2023. Students participating in the third round counselling can visit the official website to register for the exams.

NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official counselling website. Before registering for the counselling process students are advised to go through the seat matrix. The allotment in the third round will be conducted based on the availability of seats after the second round of reporting.

NEET PG 2023 round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the counselling process through the link to be provided on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars Date Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes September 7, 2023 Registration/payment September 8 to 12, 2023 Choice filling/ locking September 9 to 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 Result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal September 17, 2023 Reporting September 18 to 25, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 26 to 27, 2023

NEET PG Round 3 Registration

The NEET PG round 3 registration process will be conducted in online mode. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can register through the link given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling

Step 3: Click on the registration link and register for round 3 counselling

Step 4: Fill on the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

