  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Choice Filling From September 9

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Choice Filling From September 9

Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG round 3 counselling registration process tomorrow, September 8, 2023. Candidates applying for the counselling process can register through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 7, 2023 11:53 IST
NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow
NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registrations for the NEET PG round 3 counselling process tomorrow, September 8, 2023. Students participating in the third round counselling can visit the official website to register for the exams. 

NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official counselling website. Before registering for the counselling process students are advised to go through the seat matrix. The allotment in the third round will be conducted based on the availability of seats after the second round of reporting. 

NEET PG 2023 round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the counselling process through the link to be provided on the official website. 

 NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes

September 7, 2023

Registration/payment

September 8 to 12, 2023

Choice filling/ locking

September 9 to 13, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 14 to 15, 2023

Result

September 16, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal 

September 17, 2023

Reporting

September 18 to 25, 2023

Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC

September 26 to 27, 2023

NEET PG Round 3 Registration

The NEET PG round 3 registration process will be conducted in online mode. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can register through the link given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling

Step 3: Click on the registration link and register for round 3 counselling

Step 4: Fill on the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Final Results to Release Today at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023