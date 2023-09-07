NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Registrations Begin Tomorrow, Choice Filling From September 9

NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registrations for the NEET PG round 3 counselling process tomorrow, September 8, 2023. Students participating in the third round counselling can visit the official website to register for the exams.
NEET PG counselling round 3 registration link will be available on the official counselling website. Before registering for the counselling process students are advised to go through the seat matrix. The allotment in the third round will be conducted based on the availability of seats after the second round of reporting.
NEET PG 2023 round 3 registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for the counselling process through the link to be provided on the official website.
NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Verification of tentative seat matrix by the participating institutes
|
September 7, 2023
|
Registration/payment
|
September 8 to 12, 2023
|
Choice filling/ locking
|
September 9 to 13, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 14 to 15, 2023
|
Result
|
September 16, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal
|
September 17, 2023
|
Reporting
|
September 18 to 25, 2023
|
Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC
|
September 26 to 27, 2023
NEET PG Round 3 Registration
The NEET PG round 3 registration process will be conducted in online mode. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can register through the link given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling
Step 3: Click on the registration link and register for round 3 counselling
Step 4: Fill on the choices for allotment
Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission link
