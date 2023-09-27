NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, Report Till October 6

NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 28, 2023. Candidates can check the NEET PG seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats in the round 3 NEET PG AIQ counselling will have to report at the allotted institutes between September 29 to October 6, 2023.

Earlier, the round 3 counselling registration window was reopened again after the NEET PG cut-off was reduced to zero for all categories. The NEET PG 2023 counselling is conducted for admission to 50% of seats under all India quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in deemed and central universities and ESIC institutes.

NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Date

Candidates can check below the table to know the NEET PG counselling round 3 result and reporting dates:

Events Dates NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result September 28, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes September 29 to October 6, 2023

How to check NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023 pdf?

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for admission to MD, MDS, and PG medical courses. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the round 3 seat allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result round 3 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: The NEET PG counselling result of round 3 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download it for future reference

List of Documents Required for NEET PG 2023 Counselling While Going for Reporting

Candidates are required to carry the specified documents while going for reporting to the allotted institutes. They can check below the list of documents for NEET PG counselling reporting:

NEET PG scorecard

NEET PG admit card

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Certificate

Registration certificate issued by NMC

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

Caste Certificates (If required)

PwD certificates (If required)

Aadhaar card and one other ID proof

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vanacy Round

MCC has also announced the dates for NEET PG stray round. As per the schedule released the registration for the NEET PG stray round and choice filling will begin from October 9, 2023. Candidates can register till October 11 online at the official website: mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the National Medical Commission (NMC) released the list of medical colleges granted permission by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) to increase MBBS, and PG medical seats for the academic year 2023-24.

