NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Choice Filling Ends Today, Know How To Fill Choices Here

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round 2023: MCC will close the choice-filling facility for the NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling today: October 11, 2023. Candidates can fill out their choices at mcc.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 11, 2023 16:10 IST
NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (PG) stray vacancy round counselling today: October 11, 2023. Candidates who are already registered for the NEET PG 2023 counselling and have not filled out their choices yet can fill out their choices at mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can lock their choices by 11.59 pm today: October 11, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on October 14, 2023. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges between October 15 and 20, 2023. Medical aspirants can click on the direct link mentioned below to fill out their preferred choices.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling and Locking Facility - Direct Link

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling  

Events

Dates

Choice filling process

October 11, 2023, (upto 11.59 pm)

Choice locking facility 

October 11, 2023, (available 4 pm upto 11.59 pm)

Processing of Seat allotment

October 12 to 13, 2023

Publication of result

October 14, 2023

Reporting at allotted college 

October 15 to 20, 2023 (upto 5 pm as per the server timings)

How to fill and lock choices for NEET PG Stray Vacancy round 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill and lock choices for NEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: After this, click on the PG counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your profile using the necessary details 

Step 4: Fill out the choices of preferred medical colleges in the order of your preference

Step 5: Submit the choices and then lock them 

