NEET Result 2022 Date: Know Where, How to Check NEET UG Scores at neet.nta.nic.in, Know Updates Here

NEET Result 2022 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 results soon. As per the notification released, the NEET UG result 2022 is likely to be declared by 7th September. Along with that, the NEET final answer key 2022 will also be released. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 results from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

They will have to use their roll number, date of birth, and security pin to download NEET result 2022. Earlier this week, the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections to the answer key.

NEET UG 2022 Date

Events Dates Final Answer Key of NEET UG Likely by 7th September 2022 NEET UG Result By 7th September 2022

NEET Result 2022 By 7th September

The officials have released the announcement of NEET UG result date 2022. However, the provisional answer key was released a day later, so it is expected that the NEET UG result might get delayed, however, no has been no confirmation from the officials. Going as per past trends, the NEET UG result is generally declared within 4 to 6 weeks from the date of the exam but this it got delayed and as per the official notification released, the result will be announced by 7th September 2022.

NEET Result 2022 and Merit List

Based on the final answer key, NTA will announce the NEET result 2022 in online mode. As per the past trends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the merit list of the candidates based on the NEET result 2022. An overall NEET merit list is also released with details of all the candidates who have cleared the examination. The merit lists of NEET are then shared by the NTA with the different bodies responsible for the counselling process.

What After The Announcement of NEET Result 2022?

Once the NEET UG result will be announced, the counselling procedure will start for admission to the medical colleges. Qualifying NEET is a requirement for admission to these medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct and release the NEET-UG 2022 counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in. There are two types of NEET counselling - All India and State counselling.