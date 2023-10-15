NEET SS 2023 Result OUT, Download Merit List at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) result today, October 15, 2023. Candidates can check NEET SS result on the official website: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. To download the NEET SS results 2023, candidates have to use their email ID and password.

Based on the marks secured, a rank list has been released for each speciality. Along with the scorecard, the cutoff for each of the 13 groups will also be released. Candidates who qualify for the NEET SS exam will be eligible for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB super speciality courses.

NEET SS 2023 Results Out - Click Here

NEET SS Result Date 2023

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to 2,447 seats of Doctors of Medicine (DM) and Masters of Surgery (MCh) in 156 government and private medical colleges, as well as, Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) institutions. Check the table to know the result date below:

Events Dates NEET SS exam date September 29 and 30, 2023 NEET SS result date October 15, 2023 (OUT)

How to download NEET SS 2023 Result?

The result has been released online at the official website only. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the steps to know how to download NEET SS result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE-nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select NEET SS from the tab

Step 3: Select the result PDF for the respective super speciality course

Step 4: Scroll down the list to find the NEET SS roll number

Step 5: Check the marks and rank secured in the PDF

Step 6: Save the NEET SS result for future reference

What after the announcement of NEET SS Result 2023?

After the declaration of the result, all the qualified candidates with the minimum NEET SS cut off marks have to participate in the online process of seat allotment. NEET SS 2023 counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on behalf of the Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India. There are 4 rounds of counselling will be held for seat allotment. Candidates do have to register and declare choices for NEET SS counselling.

