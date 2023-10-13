NEET UG Syllabus 2024 Updated: Check Deleted Chapters Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Medical Commission (NMC) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) syllabus for the medical entrance exam to be conducted on May 5, 2024. Till now every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announces the NEET UG syllabus, this year NMC’s Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) released it.

As per the revised NEET 2024 syllabus, the authority has reduced, added and modified some topics in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Candidates can see the NEET deleted syllabus from the tables mentioned below. The applicants willing to appear in NEET 2024 can check the syllabus on the NMC official website as well: nmc.org.in.

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024

NMC has reduced the NEET 2024 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Candidates can check the medical entrance examination deleted topics for NEET 2024 from the table below.

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Physics

Some of the NEET UG Physics deleted topics are: The flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors, Potentiometer-principle and applications to measure potential difference, and for comparing emf of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell from Current Electricity, few topics from Electronic Devices and Optics have been deleted. Check unit wise deleted topics below:

Unit NEET Deleted Syllabus Topics Physics and measurement Scope and excitement; nature of physical laws; Physics, technology, and society Need for measurement: Length, mass, and time measurements, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments. Rotational Motion Momentum conservation, centre of mass of uniform rod Kinematics Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number Laws of Motion Equilibrium of concurrent forces, lubrication Thermodynamics Heat engines and refrigerators Gravitation Geostationary satellites Properties of Solids and Liquids Shear, modulus of rigidity, Poisson's ratio; elastic energy, Reynold’s number, Qualitative ideas of Black Body Radiation, Wein’s displacement law, and Green House effect, Cp, Cv, Newton’s law of cooling and Stefan’s law Atoms and Nuclei Isotopes, isobars; isotones, Radioactivity- alpha, beta and gamma particles/ rays and their properties decay law Oscillations and Waves Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), Resonance, Doppler effect Electrostatics Free charges and bound charges inside a conductor, Van de Graaff generator Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Concept of magnetic field, Oersted’s experiment, Cyclotron, Magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron, Earth’s magnetic field and magnetic elements, Permanent magnets Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current LC oscillations (qualitative treatment only) Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Davisson-Germer experiment (experimental details should be omitted; only the conclusion should be explained)

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Chemistry

Some of the topics that has been reduced are: Environmental pollution, chemical reactions in the atmosphere, smogs, effects of depletion of the ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming pollution due to industrial wastes from Environmental Chemistry. Candidates can check the deleted syllabus from NEET UG below:

Unit name NEET Deleted Topics Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry General Introduction: Important and scope of chemistry Atomic Structure Atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of light Chemical Thermodynamics Third law of thermodynamics- Brief introduction Some p-Block Elements Atomic number, isotopes and isobars, Concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen Cyanides and Isocyanides- will be mentioned at relevant places Polymers Classification- Natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization. Some important polymers: are natural and synthetic like polyesters, bakelite; rubber, and Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers. Chemistry in Everyday Life Chemicals in medicines- analgesics, tranquillisers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.

Chemicals in food- preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary ideas of antioxidants.

Cleansing agents- soaps and detergents, cleansing action

NEET UG Deleted Syllabus 2024 Biology

Some of the topics that have been deleted from NEET UG Biology are: Transport in plants: Movement of water, gases and nutrients; Cell to cell transport-Diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport; Plant - water relations from Plant Physiology. Go through the table for detailed information:

Unit name NEET Deleted Syllabus topics Diversity in the Living World Three domains of life, Tools for study of Taxonomy – Museums, Zoos, Herbaria, Botanical gardens, Angiosperms, Angiosperms classification up to class, characteristic features and examples Structural Organization in Animals and Plants Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of an insect (cockroach). (Brief account only) Plant Physiology Mineral nutrition: Essential minerals, macro and micronutrients and their role; Deficiency symptoms; Mineral toxicity; Elementary idea of Hydroponics as a method to study mineral nutrition; Nitrogen metabolism-Nitrogen cycle, biological nitrogen fixation

Seed dormancy; Vernalisation; Photoperiodism Human Physiology Digestion and absorption; Alimentary canal and digestive glands; Role of digestive enzymes and gastrointestinal hormones; Peristalsis, digestion, absorption and assimilation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Caloric value of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Egestion; Nutritional and digestive disorders – PEM, indigestion, constipation, vomiting, jaundice, diarrhea

Reflex action; Sense organs; Elementary structure and function of eye and ear Reproduction Reproduction in organisms: Reproduction, a characteristic feature of all organisms for continuation of species; Modes of reproduction – Asexual and sexual; Asexual reproduction; Modes-Binary fission, sporulation, budding, gemmule, fragmentation; vegetative propagation in plants Biology and Human Welfare Tobacco abuse, Improvement in food production; Plant breeding, tissue culture, single cell protein, Biofortification; Apiculture and Animal husbandry Ecology and Environment Habitat and niche, Population and ecological adaptations, Nutrient cycling (carbon and phosphorous); Ecological succession; Ecological Services fixation, pollination, oxygen release, Environmental issues: Air pollution and its control;

NEET UG 2024 Application Form

As per past trends, NEET registration is expected to start on March 5, 2024. However, NTA is yet to release the NEET application dates. Last year, overall 20 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. The online registration for NEET 2023 can be done at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to register, fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee.

