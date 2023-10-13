  1. Home
  NEET UG Syllabus 2024 Updated: Check Deleted Chapters Here

NEET UG Syllabus 2024 Updated: Check Deleted Chapters Here

NEET UG 2024: This time, NMC has released the syllabus of NEET UG for the exam to be held on May 5, 2024. NMC has also made a few changes to the NEET syllabus 2024. Those willing to appear can check the new added and NEET deleted syllabus here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 17:10 IST
NEET UG 2024 Syllabus
NEET UG 2024 Syllabus

NEET UG 2024: The National Medical Commission (NMC) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) syllabus for the medical entrance exam to be conducted on May 5, 2024. Till now every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announces the NEET UG syllabus, this year NMC’s Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) released it. 

As per the revised NEET 2024 syllabus, the authority has reduced, added and modified some topics in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Candidates can see the NEET deleted syllabus from the tables mentioned below. The applicants willing to appear in NEET 2024 can check the syllabus on the NMC official website as well: nmc.org.in. 

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024

NMC has reduced the NEET 2024 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects. Candidates can check the medical entrance examination deleted topics for NEET 2024 from the table below.

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Physics

Some of the NEET UG Physics deleted topics are: The flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors, Potentiometer-principle and applications to measure potential difference, and for comparing emf of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell from Current Electricity, few topics from Electronic Devices and Optics have been deleted. Check unit wise deleted topics below: 

Unit 

NEET Deleted Syllabus Topics 

Physics and measurement

Scope and excitement; nature of physical laws; Physics, technology, and society Need for measurement: Length, mass, and time measurements, accuracy and precision of measuring instruments.

Rotational Motion

Momentum conservation, centre of mass of uniform rod

Kinematics

Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number

Laws of Motion

Equilibrium of concurrent forces, lubrication

Thermodynamics

Heat engines and refrigerators

Gravitation

Geostationary satellites

Properties of Solids and Liquids

Shear, modulus of rigidity, Poisson's ratio; elastic energy, Reynold’s number, Qualitative ideas of Black Body Radiation, Wein’s displacement law, and Green House effect, Cp, Cv, Newton’s law of cooling and Stefan’s law

Atoms and Nuclei

Isotopes, isobars; isotones, Radioactivity- alpha, beta and gamma particles/ rays and their properties decay law

Oscillations and Waves

Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), Resonance, Doppler effect

Electrostatics

Free charges and bound charges inside a conductor, Van de Graaff generator

Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

Concept of magnetic field, Oersted’s experiment, Cyclotron, Magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron, Earth’s magnetic field and magnetic elements, Permanent magnets

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

LC oscillations (qualitative treatment only)

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

Davisson-Germer experiment (experimental details should be omitted; only the conclusion should be explained)

NEET Deleted Syllabus 2024 Chemistry

Some of the topics that has been reduced are: Environmental pollution, chemical reactions in the atmosphere, smogs, effects of depletion of the ozone layer, greenhouse effect and global warming pollution due to industrial wastes from Environmental Chemistry. Candidates can check the deleted syllabus from NEET UG below: 

Unit name

NEET Deleted Topics

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

General Introduction: Important and scope of chemistry

Atomic Structure

Atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of light

Chemical Thermodynamics

Third law of thermodynamics- Brief introduction

Some p-Block Elements

Atomic number, isotopes and isobars, Concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Cyanides and Isocyanides- will be mentioned at relevant places

Polymers

Classification- Natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization. Some important polymers: are natural and synthetic like polyesters, bakelite; rubber, and Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers.

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Chemicals in medicines- analgesics, tranquillisers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.


Chemicals in food- preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary ideas of antioxidants.


Cleansing agents- soaps and detergents, cleansing action

NEET UG Deleted Syllabus 2024 Biology 

Some of the topics that have been deleted from NEET UG Biology are: Transport in plants: Movement of water, gases and nutrients; Cell to cell transport-Diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport; Plant - water relations from Plant Physiology. Go through the table for detailed information: 

Unit name

NEET Deleted Syllabus topics

Diversity in the Living World

Three domains of life, Tools for study of Taxonomy – Museums, Zoos, Herbaria, Botanical gardens, Angiosperms, Angiosperms classification up to class, characteristic features and examples

Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of an insect (cockroach). (Brief account only)

Plant Physiology

Mineral nutrition: Essential minerals, macro and micronutrients and their role; Deficiency symptoms; Mineral toxicity; Elementary idea of Hydroponics as a method to study mineral nutrition; Nitrogen metabolism-Nitrogen cycle, biological nitrogen fixation


Seed dormancy; Vernalisation; Photoperiodism

Human Physiology

Digestion and absorption; Alimentary canal and digestive glands; Role of digestive enzymes and gastrointestinal hormones; Peristalsis, digestion, absorption and assimilation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Caloric value of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; Egestion; Nutritional and digestive disorders – PEM, indigestion, constipation, vomiting, jaundice, diarrhea


Reflex action; Sense organs; Elementary structure and function of eye and ear

Reproduction

Reproduction in organisms: Reproduction, a characteristic feature of all organisms for continuation of species; Modes of reproduction – Asexual and sexual; Asexual reproduction; Modes-Binary fission, sporulation, budding, gemmule, fragmentation; vegetative propagation in plants

Biology and Human Welfare

Tobacco abuse, Improvement in food production; Plant breeding, tissue culture, single cell protein, Biofortification; Apiculture and Animal husbandry

Ecology and Environment

Habitat and niche, Population and ecological adaptations, Nutrient cycling (carbon and phosphorous); Ecological succession; Ecological Services fixation, pollination, oxygen release, Environmental issues: Air pollution and its control; 

Check NEET UG Syllabus 2024 PDF - Download Here

NEET UG 2024 Application Form 

As per past trends, NEET registration is expected to start on March 5, 2024. However, NTA is yet to release the NEET application dates. Last year, overall 20 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. The online registration for NEET 2023 can be done at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to register, fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. 

