NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC will Not Conduct More Rounds, Check Details Here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding the refund of NEET SS Counselling 2022. The authorities have stated that there will be no further rounds. Thus, all rounds of Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) counselling for the academic session 2022-23 are over. Further, they asserted that the eligible candidates will get their refund shortly.

The official statement of the same reads, “As informed by NMC and MoHFW, all the rounds of Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) counselling for the Academic Session 2022-23 is over and there will be no further round of NEET-SS counseling for D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS Seats. Hence, it is to inform all candidates who have participated in Super Specialty (D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS) for this Academic Session 2022-23 that the refund process of all eligible candidates will start shortly.”

NEET SS 2022 PDF- Click Here

FORDA Releases Statement on MCC Notice

FORDA India has also shared a tweet on this matter. The official tweet reads, “MCC notice stating no more rounds for NEET SS 2022-23 session. A very sad decision as many DM/McH seats have gone vacant. Tremendous loss for the country’s healthcare. No care for the #rights of doctors. Apathy everywhere. These seats were national assets acc to Hon’ble SC of India.”

MCC notice stating no more rounds for NEET SS 2022-23 session. A very sad decision as many DM/McH seats have gone vacant. Tremendous loss for the country’s healthcare.



No care for the #rights of doctors. Apathy everywhere. These seats were national assets acc to Hon’ble SC of… pic.twitter.com/L9SZXhfvpP — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) March 31, 2023

FORDA Requested MopUp Round 2 for Vacant Seats

The authorities conducted the NEET SS Mop Up Round 2022 to fill up 1000 vacant seats. However, even after this, 900 seats remained empty. Thus, the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) requested the Union Health Ministry to conduct NEET SS Mop Up Round 2 for the remaining seats. However, the authorities have denied the conduction of any further rounds.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Counselling To Starts Soon, Check List of Documents Required To Apply