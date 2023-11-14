NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round One Registration Closes Today, Allotment Result on Nov 17

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 registration window today, November 14, 2023. As per the NEET SS 2023 counselling schedule released, the registration link will be available until 12 noon today. Students who are yet to complete their NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 registration can visit the official website and complete the application process.

After completing the registration process students can complete the NEET SS 2023 counselling choice filling and choice locking process. According to the schedule, the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm today.

NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for the NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 is also available below.

NEET SS Counselling Round 1 Registration - Click Here

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Registration Process

The NEET SS counselling round 1 registration window will close today. Students yet to submit their application for the counselling round can follow the steps given here and register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET SS 2023

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS counselling round one registration

Step 3: Login using the roll number and password

Step 4: Fill out the applications

Step 5: Enter the choices for the allotment round

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

NEET SS 2023 counselling round 1 allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2023. Those who are allotted seats in the first round can report to the colleges allotted from November 18 to 24, 2023. The second round counselling registration will begin from November 27, 2023.

