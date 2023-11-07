NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Admission 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round allotment result today, November 7, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round allotment will be able to check the results through the result link available on the official counselling website.

MCC is conducting the NEET UG special stray vacancy round for admissions to the remaining undergraduate MBBS seats in the medical colleges. Students who were unable to secure their desired seats in the counselling round were required to register in order to participate in the counselling round. The allotment result will be announced as a PDF document containing the list of students who have been allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round.

The NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students who have applied for the allotment round can also check the result through the direct link available here.

Steps to Check NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round allotment result will be released as a PDF document. The results will include the list of students and the colleges allotted. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round allotment result

Step 3: Click on the PDF link given on the website

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

Students allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round can report for admissions to the allotted colleges from November 8 to 15, 2023. Candidates reporting for admissions are advised to carry all the necessary documents with them for the admissions

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts, Apply For UGMAC at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in