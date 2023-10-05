NExT Exam for 2020 Batch: Panel to Review Medical Colleges' Readiness for Implementation

NExT Exam for 2020 Batch: Union Health Ministry has set up a 7-member committee to inspect the readiness of states and medical colleges for rolling out the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year students of the MBBS 2020 Batch. On July 13, 2023, NMC put off the NExT for the MBBS 2019 Batch.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Health Ministry said, "It has been decided to constitute a committee with approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT, ‘’ The committee will examine the regulations to understand the modifications proposed for NExT.

"The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance, and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application. It will examine the preparedness of the states, universities and medical colleges for implementation of the proposed system for the batch 2020 and suggest measures for preparations and provide a roadmap for operationalisation of NExT for batch 2020 or later," said an official.

NExT Exam to be Used For Medical Licensure and PG Admission

The committee has to submit its suggestions within a span of 2 weeks from its setup. As per NMC’s NExT regulations 2023, the exam will be conducted in 2 phases. NExT Step 1 and Step 2 exams will be administered twice in a year.

As per the National Medical Commission, on the basis of NExT, medical graduates will be able to register in order to practice the modern system of medicine in India (working as a licentiate exam). It will also determine the ranking and eligibility for admission of candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate medical education in the country.

