NID DAT 2023 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design (NIT) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) registration window tomorrow-December 22, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the NIT DAT 2023 till now, must do the same by tomorrow. They can apply for the NIT DAT 2023 on the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu. The NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

The NID DAT is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. Candidates have to clear the NID DAT 2023 prelims to move further. Those who will qualify for the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the DAT Main 2023 exam. However, candidates who fail to fill up the NID DAT 2023 application form by the last date can do so by December 25 after paying the late fee. The correction window of NID DAT 2023 will be active from December 25 to 27, 2022.

How To Apply For NID DAT 2023?

The Design Institute will close the DAT 2023 Registration window tomorrow-Decemebr 22, 2022. Interested candidates must fill out the application form before the deadline. They can follow these steps to register-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for NID link

Step 3: Login and fill out the application form by entering required details

Step 4: Now, enter the personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload documents- photograph, caste certificate, etc

Step 6: Pay application fee and take few printouts

What after NID DAT 2023 Application Closure?

After the closure of the NID DAT Registration window, authorities will open the application correction window. The NID DAT 2023 Application correction window will be live from December 25 to 27, 2022. During this, candidates can exercise modifications in the NID DAT 2023 application form. However, the candidate's name, date of birth, registered email id, and mobile number cannot be changed or edited.

