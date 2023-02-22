NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Schedule Released, Get Datesheet Here

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the dates for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical examinations to be conducted in March 2023. As per the schedule announced, the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exams are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2023.

According to the notification issued the hall tickets for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam 2023 will be available on the official website by the first week of March 2023. The datesheets for the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams will also be issued shortly.

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam schedule is available on the official website - nios-ac-in. Candidates can also download the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam datesheet through the link provided below.

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Datesheet

Subject Date Class 10 Class 12 Science and Technology Home Science Carnatic Music Home Science Biology Geography Painting Computer Science Mass Communication Early Childhood care and Education March 16 to 19, 2023 Maths Music Data Entry Operations Chemistry Physics Environmental Studies Physical Education and Yoga Data Entry Operations Library and Information Science March 20 22, 2023 Cutting and Tailoring Dressmaking Beauty Culture and Hair Care Certificate in Indian Embroidery Beauty Therapy House Keeping Catering Management Food Processing Hotel Front Office Operations Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables Web Designing and Development March 24 to 27, 2023 Hair Care and Styling Hand and Foot Care Bakery and Confectionery Certificate in Basic Computing Certificate in Desktop Publishing Certificate in Yog Indian Sign Language Computer and Office Applications Data Entry Operations Web Development IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software CRM Domestic Voice Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintainance March 28, to 31, 2023

The notification issued by NIOS states that the attendance sheets and award sheets for practical exams will be available on the NIOS portal which has to be downloaded by the practical exam centres.

The marks secured in internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during the practical exams daily by the exam centres.

