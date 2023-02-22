NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Schedule Released, Get Datesheet Here

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the dates for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical examinations to be conducted in March 2023. As per the schedule announced, the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exams are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2023.
According to the notification issued the hall tickets for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam 2023 will be available on the official website by the first week of March 2023. The datesheets for the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams will also be issued shortly.
NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam schedule is available on the official website - nios-ac-in. Candidates can also download the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam datesheet through the link provided below.
Official notification - Click Here
NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Datesheet
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Class 10
|
Class 12
|
Science and Technology
Home Science
Carnatic Music
|
Home Science
Biology
Geography
Painting
Computer Science
Mass Communication
Early Childhood care and Education
|
March 16 to 19, 2023
|
Maths
Music
Data Entry Operations
|
Chemistry
Physics
Environmental Studies
Physical Education and Yoga
Data Entry Operations
Library and Information Science
|
March 20 22, 2023
|
Cutting and Tailoring
Dressmaking
Beauty Culture and Hair Care
Certificate in Indian Embroidery
Beauty Therapy
|
House Keeping
Catering Management
Food Processing
Hotel Front Office Operations
Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables
Web Designing and Development
|
March 24 to 27, 2023
|
Hair Care and Styling
Hand and Foot Care
Bakery and Confectionery
Certificate in Basic Computing
Certificate in Desktop Publishing
Certificate in Yog
Indian Sign Language
|
Computer and Office Applications
Data Entry Operations
Web Development
IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software
CRM Domestic Voice
Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintainance
|
March 28, to 31, 2023
The notification issued by NIOS states that the attendance sheets and award sheets for practical exams will be available on the NIOS portal which has to be downloaded by the practical exam centres.
The marks secured in internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during the practical exams daily by the exam centres.
