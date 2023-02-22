    NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Schedule Released, Get Datesheet Here

    NIOS board has released the schedule for the NIOS 10th and 12th practical examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the details schedule here.

    Updated: Feb 22, 2023 12:38 IST
    NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Dates: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the dates for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical examinations to be conducted in March 2023. As per the schedule announced, the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exams are scheduled to begin on March 16, 2023. 

    According to the notification issued the hall tickets for the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam 2023 will be available on the official website by the first week of March 2023. The datesheets for the NIOS 10th and 12th theory exams will also be issued shortly.

    NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam schedule is available on the official website - nios-ac-in. Candidates can also download the NIOS 10th and 12th Practical exam datesheet through the link provided below. 

    Official notification - Click Here

    NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Datesheet

    Subject

    Date

    Class 10

    Class 12

    Science and Technology

    Home Science

    Carnatic Music

    Home Science

    Biology

    Geography

    Painting

    Computer Science

    Mass Communication

    Early Childhood care and Education

    March 16 to 19, 2023

    Maths

    Music

    Data Entry Operations

    Chemistry

    Physics

    Environmental Studies

    Physical Education and Yoga

    Data Entry Operations

    Library and Information Science

    March 20 22, 2023

    Cutting and Tailoring

    Dressmaking

    Beauty Culture and Hair Care

    Certificate in Indian Embroidery

    Beauty Therapy

    House Keeping

    Catering Management

    Food Processing

    Hotel Front Office Operations

    Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables

    Web Designing and Development

    March 24 to 27, 2023

    Hair Care and Styling

    Hand and Foot Care

    Bakery and Confectionery

    Certificate in Basic Computing 

    Certificate in Desktop Publishing

    Certificate in Yog

    Indian Sign Language

    Computer and Office Applications

    Data Entry Operations

    Web Development

    IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software

    CRM Domestic Voice

    Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintainance

    March 28, to 31, 2023

    The notification issued by NIOS states that the attendance sheets and award sheets for practical exams will be available on the NIOS portal which has to be downloaded by the practical exam centres.

    The marks secured in internal assessments and practical exams are to be uploaded at NIOS portal during the practical exams daily by the exam centres.

