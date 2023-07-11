NIPER JEE 2023 Exam on July 13; Get Admit Card Link, Paper Pattern, and Important Instructions Here

  1. Home
NIPER JEE 2023 exam will be held on July 13, 2023. The admit card is now available on the official website: niperguwahati.ac.in. Candidates must check out the exam pattern and important instructions before appearing for the exam.

Updated: Jul 11, 2023 19:14 IST
NIPER JEE 2023 Exam: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Joint Entrance Exam (NIPER JEE) is going to be held on July 13, 2023, from 12.30 to 2.30 PM. Candidates appearing in the exam must download their respective admit cards from the official website: niperguwahati.ac.in by entering the login information. 

NIPER JEE 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test mode at designated examination centres. The entrance exam is being conducted for candidates who applied for admission to any of the Master courses except the Medical Devices course and PhD course. NIPER JEE admit card 2023 link, exam pattern here.

NIPER JEE Admit Card 2023 

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates must check out the test pattern below:

Mode of Exam

Computed Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

120 minutes (2 hours)

No. of Papers and Total Marks

Paper-1 of 200 marks

Total Questions

200 MCQs

Marking Scheme
  • 1 for each correct response
  • -0.25 for each incorrect response
  • No marks for unattempted questions

Language/Medium of Exam

English

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Check out the important instructions for NIPER JEE 2023 exam below:

  • Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam starts.
  • They must carry the NIPER JEE 2023 admit card to the examination hall.
  • Candidates must ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per the opted Subject Code/ Discipline shown in the hall ticket.
  • No candidate can leave the exam hall without the permission of the invigilator till the duration is over. 
  • Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices or cheating papers.
  • Those who do not follow the protocols will be disqualified.

