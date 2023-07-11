NIPER JEE 2023 Exam on July 13; Get Admit Card Link, Paper Pattern, and Important Instructions Here

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Joint Entrance Exam (NIPER JEE) is going to be held on July 13, 2023, from 12.30 to 2.30 PM. Candidates appearing in the exam must download their respective admit cards from the official website: niperguwahati.ac.in by entering the login information.

NIPER JEE 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test mode at designated examination centres. The entrance exam is being conducted for candidates who applied for admission to any of the Master courses except the Medical Devices course and PhD course. NIPER JEE admit card 2023 link, exam pattern here.

NIPER JEE Admit Card 2023 Click Here

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates must check out the test pattern below:

Mode of Exam Computed Based Test (CBT) Exam Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) No. of Papers and Total Marks Paper-1 of 200 marks Total Questions 200 MCQs Marking Scheme 1 for each correct response

-0.25 for each incorrect response

No marks for unattempted questions Language/Medium of Exam English

NIPER JEE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Check out the important instructions for NIPER JEE 2023 exam below:

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the exam starts.

They must carry the NIPER JEE 2023 admit card to the examination hall.

Candidates must ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per the opted Subject Code/ Discipline shown in the hall ticket.

No candidate can leave the exam hall without the permission of the invigilator till the duration is over.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic devices or cheating papers.

Those who do not follow the protocols will be disqualified.

