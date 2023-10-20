NLU Tripura Admission 2023: BA LLB, LLM First Merit List Releases at nlutripura.ac.in, Check Provisional PDF Here

NLU Tripura Admission 2023: The National Law University (NLU) Tripura has released the provisional shortlisted candidates for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM admissions 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the NLU Tripura admission merit list online at nlutripura.ac.in. The provisional list has been released in the form of PDF. The NLU Tripura merit list 2023 includes details of the candidate’s name, category and roll number. All the selected candidates have to deposit the fees before October 29, 2203.

NLU Tripura Admission 2023 Merit List

Candidates can check their provisional merit lists from the table provided below:

Programme Provisional Lists NLU Tripura BA LLB (Hons) Download Here NLU Tripura LLM Download Here

How to download NLU Tripura BA LLB, LLM Provisional Merit List 2023?

The list of shortlisted candidates has been released category-wise. They can download their provisional list from the official website: nlutripura.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the LLB and LLM provisional list pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nlutripura.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, go to what's new section

Step 3: Now, click on provisionally selected candidates for LL.M and B.A.LL.B. (Hons.)

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

Documents Required for NLU Tripura Admission 2023-24

The following documents are required to be produced in original on the day of reporting and joining the NLU Tripura campus in person along with one set of photocopies for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programs separately:

Mark sheet of Class 10th

Pass certificate of Class 10th

Mark sheet of 10+2

Pass Certificate of 10+2

Mark sheet of 5 years or 3 years law course

Passing Certificate of 5 years or 3 years law course

Degree Certificate of 5 years or 3 years law course

Original Transfer Certificate issued by the institution last attended

Original Migration Certificate issued by the Board last attended

Original Conduct Certificate/Character Certificate issued by the institution last attended

Six recent identical colour passport-size photographs

Aadhaar Card

Proof of payment of full Admission Fees to NLU Tripura

