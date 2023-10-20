  1. Home
NLU Tripura Admission 2023: BA LLB, LLM First Merit List Releases at nlutripura.ac.in, Check Provisional PDF Here

NLU Tripura Admission 2023: NLU Tripura has announced the provisional shortlisted candidates for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes. Those under the categories general, PRTC, SC and ST can check the NLU first merit list online at nlutripura.ac.in. Download PDF Here

Updated: Oct 20, 2023 11:10 IST
NLU Tripura Admission 2023: The National Law University (NLU) Tripura has released the provisional shortlisted candidates for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM admissions 2023. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the NLU Tripura admission merit list online at nlutripura.ac.in. The provisional list has been released in the form of PDF. The NLU Tripura merit list 2023 includes details of the candidate’s name, category and roll number. All the selected candidates have to deposit the fees before October 29, 2203. 

NLU Tripura Admission 2023 Merit List 

Candidates can check their provisional merit lists from the table provided below: 

Programme 

Provisional Lists

NLU Tripura BA LLB (Hons)

Download Here 

NLU Tripura LLM 

Download Here 

How to download NLU Tripura BA LLB, LLM Provisional Merit List 2023? 

The list of shortlisted candidates has been released category-wise. They can download their provisional list from the official website: nlutripura.ac.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the LLB and LLM provisional list pdf: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: nlutripura.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, go to what's new section

Step 3: Now, click on provisionally selected candidates for LL.M and B.A.LL.B. (Hons.)

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save it for future references 

Documents Required for NLU Tripura Admission 2023-24 

The following documents are required to be produced in original on the day of reporting and joining the NLU Tripura campus in person along with one set of photocopies for B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. programs separately: 

  • Mark sheet of Class 10th
  • Pass certificate of Class 10th
  • Mark sheet of 10+2
  • Pass Certificate of 10+2
  • Mark sheet of 5 years or 3 years law course
  • Passing Certificate of 5 years or 3 years law course
  • Degree Certificate of 5 years or 3 years law course
  • Original Transfer Certificate issued by the institution last attended
  • Original Migration Certificate issued by the Board last attended
  • Original Conduct Certificate/Character Certificate issued by the institution last attended
  • Six recent identical colour passport-size photographs 
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Proof of payment of full Admission Fees to NLU Tripura

