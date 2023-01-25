NTA NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: Know Notification, Registration, Expected Date Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 notification and registration form. As per media reports, it is expected that NEET UG 2023 registration will commence from next week. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited. Once released, the NEET 2023 notification and registration form will be released on the official website - nta.neet.nic.in.

Candidates willing to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses can apply for NEET 2023 in online mode. Earlier, NTA has already released the NEET 2023 exam date via the NTA exam calendar. As per the announced date, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7. Based on this, it is expected that the NEET registration form 2023 will be released soon.

NEET 2023 Dates

Events Dates NEET notification February 2023 (Tentative) NEET application process March 2023 (Tentative) NEET application correction window April 2023 (Tentative) NEET admit card April 2023 NEET exam date May 7, 2023 NEET answer key First week of June 2023 (Tentative) NEET result and final answer key Fourth week of June 2023 (Tentative)

NEET 2023 Latest Updates

The detailed notification of NEET is expected to be released anytime soon. The NEET UG notification 2023 will have information such as exam date and time, application window and fees, eligibility criteria, exam cities, exam pattern, etc. Since NTA has not released the official notification or started the NEET 2023 application process yet, there is speculation by several sources about whether the NEET 2023 date will be postponed or not.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Application Date

NEET registration 2023 and application form process date is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. The NEET 2023 application process may begin in March. In 2022, NTA had introduced a change in the process of NEET registration. The NTA NEET UG 2023 registration process will comprise of steps including registration, filling application form, image and signature upload and payment of the application fee.

