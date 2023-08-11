Nuh Schools Reopen Today After 10-Day Closure, Authorities Urge People to Maintain Peace

Schools and colleges in Haryana’s Nuh district are scheduled to reopen on Friday after being shut since July 31 due to communal violence in the area. Haryana state transport services will also re-open as of August 11. Check out the complete details on the reopening of educational institutions and bus services in the area.

The authorities also appealed to Muslim clerics to perform Friday prayers at their houses and urged people to do the same. In Gurugram district in the neighbouring state of Haryana, the president of the Jamiat Ulama (formerly known as Jamaat-ud-Dawat) Mufti Salim Qasmi urged people not to perform the Friday namaz in any open places and asked them to perform Friday prayers in mosques or at home.

Nuh DM Orders Reopening of Educational Institutions, Bus Services

Dhirender Khadgat, Nuh District magistrate, issued an order on Thursday saying that due to the normal circumstances in the area, all educational institutions will be opened from August 11. The order also said that Haryana State transport bus services will be fully re-started from August 11.

The order also said that the curfew would be lifted on Friday. The order further said that ATMs in municipal corporation area of nuh, tawdu, punhana, ferozepur jhirka, pingawa, and nagarina blocks will be open during the time of relaxation.

Nuh Communal Violence: Curfew Lifted, Educational Institutions to Reopen from August 11

The clashes in Nuh, a Muslim-dominated area in Gurugram, resulted in the death of six people, including two domestic security guards and a cleric. On July 31, mobs attacked a VHP procession, known as 'Braj Mandal Yatra', in Nuh. Other incidents of violence were also reported in Gurugram.

Jamiat Ulama President Qasmi said that he hoped that this Friday, as was the case last week, people would refrain from performing namaz in open places. He also said that people are welcome to perform their prayers in mosques that are open.

The Gurugram police commissioner on Thursday said that 37 FIRs in the communal clashes have been registered so far. She added that over 70 arrests were made and 93 persons were detained, of which 80 were released after being questioned. The senior police official also warned of spreading rumours and fake news on social media.

She said some unscrupulous elements are still trying to disrupt the peace and stir up the people, and the law will take care of them. She said the situation is normal now and the people have nothing to worry about. She also warned people not to listen to the rumours spread on the Internet. "We have registered four cases so far for spreading these rumours on the social media," she said.

"We have blocked many suspicious social media accounts. If we find any person making provocative statements or indulging in any other suspicious activity, we will take strict action against him," she said. "So far, we have registered two cases in this regard." The police commissioner also responded to the reports of AAP leader Yashpal Javed's arrest in connection with the alleged lynching of Pradeep Sharmaty Sharma in the Sohna area. She said the investigation is ongoing and action will follow the law.

