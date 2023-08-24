NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Registration Window Ends Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the class 6 registrations tomorrow: August 25, 2023. Candidates or their parents (on their behalf) can register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test on the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

Previously, the last date to register was August 17, which was further extended to August 25, 2023. The authorities will open the correction window after two days of registration. The editing can be done in a few fields such as area (rural/urban), category (general/OBC/SC/ST), disability, gender (male/female), and medium of examination.

The NVS Class 6 admission 2024 test will be conducted in two phases: November 4 and January 2024. The exam will begin from 11.30 AM onwards. The results are expected to be announced by March/April 2024.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 Form Click Here

Things to Keep Ready Before filling out JNV form 2023 class 6

Candidates must keep the below-mentioned things scanned and handy before filling out the application form:

Candidate's Signature

Candidate's Photograph

Parent's Signature

Certificate (signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster)

Residence Certificate of Parent

How to Apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024?

Interested candidates can follow the below instructions to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the JNV form 2023 class 6 link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Also Read: PSEB Mid-Term Exam 2023 Schedule Released For Classes 6 to 12, Check Dates Here



