Odisha 12th Results 2022: 94.12% Pass in Science, 89% Pass in Commerce, Check Statistics of CHSE Result Here

Odisha 12th Commerce and Science Results 2022, CHSE Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 today. Students can check their CHSE result 2022 Odisha board on the official - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will be able to access Odisha 12th result 2022 by entering their roll number and registration number. Along with the Odisha 12th results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.

The overall pass percentage of CHSE result for the Science stream has been recorded at 94.12% whereas the Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.20%. Also, 273 students managed to score above 90 marks. A total of 134 higher secondary schools have posted 100% Odisha 12th results. This means no student has failed in these schools. The number of students in the Science and Commerce streams is 78,077 and 24,162 respectively.

Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Science Statistics

Overview Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 76,604 Total Number of Passed Students 72,106 Overall Pass Percentage 94.12% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 93.80% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 94.52% Number of Regular Candidates 70,918 Number of Private Candidates 1,188 Number of Students with 90% Marks 1124 Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 50157 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 14932 Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division 6910

Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Commerce Statistics

Overview Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 24162 Total Number of Passed Students 21165 Overall Pass Percentage 89.20% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 88.32% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 90.71% Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 10863 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 5053 Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division 5242

Odisha 12th Result Statistics

Years Number of students who appeared Overall pass percentage 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 2018 3,65,000 Science- 76.98 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 2017 3,80,707 81.11 2016 3,73,000 92.63 2015 3,56,418 76.75 2014 3,10,378 68.37

