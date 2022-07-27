    Odisha 12th Results 2022: 94.12% Pass in Science, 89% Pass in Commerce, Check Statistics of CHSE Result Here

    Odisha 12th Commerce and Science Results 2022: CHSE Odisha result 2022 has been announced today. Students can check the Odisha 12th result on the official website of the board - chseodisha.nic.in. Check pass percentage and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jul 27, 2022 17:45 IST
    Odisha 12th Results 2022
    Odisha 12th Results 2022

    Odisha 12th Commerce and Science Results 2022, CHSE Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 today. Students can check their CHSE result 2022 Odisha board on the official - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will be able to access Odisha 12th result 2022 by entering their roll number and registration number. Along with the Odisha 12th results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.  

    The overall pass percentage of CHSE result for the Science stream has been recorded at 94.12% whereas the Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.20%. Also, 273 students managed to score above 90 marks. A total of 134 higher secondary schools have posted 100% Odisha 12th results. This means no student has failed in these schools. The number of students in the Science and Commerce streams is 78,077 and 24,162 respectively.

    CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link For Science Stream

    CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link For Commerce Stream

    Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Science Statistics 

    Overview

    Statistics

    Total Number of Appeared Students

    76,604

    Total Number of Passed Students

    72,106

    Overall Pass Percentage

    94.12%

    Pass Percentage Among Male Students

    93.80%

    Pass Percentage Among Female Students

    94.52%

    Number of Regular Candidates

    70,918

    Number of Private Candidates

    1,188

    Number of Students with 90% Marks

    1124

    Number of Students Passed with 1st Division

    50157

    Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division

    14932

    Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division

    6910

    Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Commerce Statistics 

    Overview

    Statistics

    Total Number of Appeared Students

    24162

    Total Number of Passed Students

    21165

    Overall Pass Percentage

    89.20%

    Pass Percentage Among Male Students

    88.32%

    Pass Percentage Among Female Students

    90.71%

    Number of Students Passed with 1st Division

    10863

    Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division

    5053

    Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division

    5242

    Odisha 12th Result Statistics 

    Years

    Number of students who appeared

    Overall pass percentage

    2021

    		  

    95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts)

    2020

    Around 3 lakh

    70.21% (Science)

    67.56 (Arts)

    74.95 (Commerce)

    2019

    Around 3,50,000

    72.33%

    2018

    3,65,000

    Science- 76.98

    Arts- 68.79

    Commerce- 74.9

    2017

    3,80,707

    81.11

    2016

    3,73,000

    92.63

    2015

    3,56,418

    76.75

    2014

    3,10,378

    68.37

    Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Odisha Plus Two Results Announced at chseodisha.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification