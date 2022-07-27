Odisha 12th Results 2022: 94.12% Pass in Science, 89% Pass in Commerce, Check Statistics of CHSE Result Here

Odisha 12th Commerce and Science Results 2022, CHSE Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 today. Students can check their CHSE result 2022 Odisha board on the official - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. They will be able to access Odisha 12th result 2022 by entering their roll number and registration number. Along with the Odisha 12th results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.
The overall pass percentage of CHSE result for the Science stream has been recorded at 94.12% whereas the Commerce stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.20%. Also, 273 students managed to score above 90 marks. A total of 134 higher secondary schools have posted 100% Odisha 12th results. This means no student has failed in these schools. The number of students in the Science and Commerce streams is 78,077 and 24,162 respectively.
Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Science Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
76,604
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
72,106
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
94.12%
|
Pass Percentage Among Male Students
|
93.80%
|
Pass Percentage Among Female Students
|
94.52%
|
Number of Regular Candidates
|
70,918
|
Number of Private Candidates
|
1,188
|
Number of Students with 90% Marks
|
1124
|
Number of Students Passed with 1st Division
|
50157
|
Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division
|
14932
|
Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division
|
6910
Check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Commerce Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
24162
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
21165
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
89.20%
|
Pass Percentage Among Male Students
|
88.32%
|
Pass Percentage Among Female Students
|
90.71%
|
Number of Students Passed with 1st Division
|
10863
|
Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division
|
5053
|
Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division
|
5242
Odisha 12th Result Statistics
|
Years
|
Number of students who appeared
|
Overall pass percentage
|
2021
|
95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts)
|
2020
|
Around 3 lakh
|
70.21% (Science)
67.56 (Arts)
74.95 (Commerce)
|
2019
|
Around 3,50,000
|
72.33%
|
2018
|
3,65,000
|
Science- 76.98
Arts- 68.79
Commerce- 74.9
|
2017
|
3,80,707
|
81.11
|
2016
|
3,73,000
|
92.63
|
2015
|
3,56,418
|
76.75
|
2014
|
3,10,378
|
68.37
