  1. Home
  2. News
  3. OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Released for BSEB Inter Admission, Check District-wise cutoff at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Released for BSEB Inter Admission, Check District-wise cutoff at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 OUT: All the registered students can download the OFSS 1st merit list or selection list online at: ofssbihar.in. They have to use their application number and password to check BSEB class 11 admission list and district-wise cutoff. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 13:05 IST
OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Released for BSEB Inter Admission
OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Released for BSEB Inter Admission

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the selection list for Bihar Intermediate admission 2023. Along with the OFSS Bihar 1st selection list, the officials have also released the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. To check the Bihar BSEB OFSS Inter admission list, students have to visit the official website:  ofssbihar.in. They have to use their application number ad password to download their OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023. 

Bihar Inter admission 2023 will be held from June 27 to July 3, 2023, based on the first merit list. The list of the selected candidates will be updated on the official website on the next day, i.e. if a candidate takes admission on June 27, the list will be updated on June 28. 

The Bihar OFSS first merit list 2023 has been released for admission in Intermediate or class 11th for the academic session 2023-2025 through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) in all colleges and schools of Bihar managed by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). 

OFSS Bihar First Selection List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

OFSS Bihar First Cut-off List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Tweet

BSEB has also tweeted sharing important information regarding Bihar OFSS Inter admission: Check the tweet below: 

How to download OFSS Bihar First Selection List 2023 for Class 11 admission?

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download OFSS Bihar 1st merit list or selection list or intimation letter and cut off of Online Facilitation System For Students for Intermediate admission 2023:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in
  • Step 2: On the home page click on the student portal link 
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Enter application number and password 
  • Step 5: First selection list will appear on the screen 
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references 

Documents Required for Bihar OFSS Inter Admission 2023 

All the shortlisted students must carry the specified documents for verification. They can check below the list to know what all documents are required for Bihar class 11th admission: 

  • Marksheet of class 10th or equivalent examination
  • Provisional Certificate/Original Certificate of 10th or equivalent exam
  • School Leaving Certificate (SLC)
  • Character certificate
  • Migration certificate (if any) 
  • Passport size coloured photograph

Also Read: SAMS Odisha Plus 1 Admission 2023: Registration Date Extended to June 30, Check Details Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023