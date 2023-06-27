OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Released for BSEB Inter Admission, Check District-wise cutoff at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the selection list for Bihar Intermediate admission 2023. Along with the OFSS Bihar 1st selection list, the officials have also released the college and district-wise cutoff separately for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. To check the Bihar BSEB OFSS Inter admission list, students have to visit the official website: ofssbihar.in. They have to use their application number ad password to download their OFSS Bihar 1st selection list 2023.
Bihar Inter admission 2023 will be held from June 27 to July 3, 2023, based on the first merit list. The list of the selected candidates will be updated on the official website on the next day, i.e. if a candidate takes admission on June 27, the list will be updated on June 28.
The Bihar OFSS first merit list 2023 has been released for admission in Intermediate or class 11th for the academic session 2023-2025 through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) in all colleges and schools of Bihar managed by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
OFSS Bihar First Selection List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
OFSS Bihar First Cut-off List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023 Tweet
BSEB has also tweeted sharing important information regarding Bihar OFSS Inter admission: Check the tweet below:
इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा सत्र 2023-2025 में नामांकन के संबंध में विद्यार्थियों एवं संबंधित प्राचार्य के लिए आवश्यक सूचना।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 27, 2023
How to download OFSS Bihar First Selection List 2023 for Class 11 admission?
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download OFSS Bihar 1st merit list or selection list or intimation letter and cut off of Online Facilitation System For Students for Intermediate admission 2023:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: ofssbihar.in
- Step 2: On the home page click on the student portal link
- Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter application number and password
- Step 5: First selection list will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references
Documents Required for Bihar OFSS Inter Admission 2023
All the shortlisted students must carry the specified documents for verification. They can check below the list to know what all documents are required for Bihar class 11th admission:
- Marksheet of class 10th or equivalent examination
- Provisional Certificate/Original Certificate of 10th or equivalent exam
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)
- Character certificate
- Migration certificate (if any)
- Passport size coloured photograph
