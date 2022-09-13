OJEE Counselling 2022: UG Registrations to commence today at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2022 UG Counselling Registrations: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination UG Counselling 2022 Registrations will begin from today - September 13, 2022 onwards. According to the schedule released by the authorities, the counselling registrations for the MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan courses already began on September 12, 2022. Candidates eligible for the UG counselling can visit the official website to register for the counselling procedure.

The OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrattions for UG courses will be made available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Students who have qualified the entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and choice filling for the UG courses.

To complete the OJEE 2022 UG Counselling Registrations candidates need to visit the official website and login using the application number and password in the login link. Students can also follow the steps provided here to complete the OJEE 2022 Registration and application process.

OJEE 2022 UG Counselling Registration and Application Process

To register for the OJEE 2022 UG Counselling, eligible students need to first visit the official website and enter the credentials in the link given to complete the initial registration and choice filling procedure. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the process.

Registration

After clicking on the B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc counselling link available on the homepage candidates will be able to complete the registration by entering the required details in the login link provided. After students login they can enter the required details and move to the choice filling process

Web Option Entry

After completing the registrations for the OJEE UG 2022 Counselling students can complete the option entry or choice filling procedure. The OJEE UG 2022 Choice filling procedure is where students are required to enter the choices as per the course and college of their preference in the choice filling round. Candidates must note that entering the choices as per their preference is important since the allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by students in the web choice filling procedure.

What after OJEE 2022 Choice Filling

After the OJEE 2022 Choice filling process is completed, the mock allotment result will be announced. Mock Allotment results will help students understand the allotment procedure and also what the possibility of getting admissions in their preferred college is. After the mock allotment result is released, candidates will be able to edit the choices and save the final changes for the First allotment list.

