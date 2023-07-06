  1. Home
  2. News
  3. OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Required Documents, Fee Structure Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Required Documents, Fee Structure Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) has begun the counselling process for various courses. Candidates who wish to take admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Integrated M.Sc. courses and have JEE Main 2023 rank can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. The deadline for applying for the OJEE 2023 counselling round is July 12, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 6, 2023 15:23 IST
OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins
OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins

OJEE 2023 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has begun the counselling process for various courses today: July 6, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc courses and have JEE Main 2023 rank can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Check out the counselling fee and registration steps here.

According to the official timetable, the deadline for applying for the OJEE 2023 counselling round is July 12, 2023. On the same day, the Mock Seat Allotment results, based on the candidates' preferences, will be made available. The activation of the choice lock facility using the candidate's password will begin on July 14, 2023. Moreover, data reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats will take place from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Counselling Fee

Allotted candidates have to pay part admission/ seat confirmation fee based on their categories. It must be noted that the deposit can only be done via an online portal through the bill desk / HDFC payment gateway. Check out the category-wise fee structure below:

Category

Seat Confirmation Fee (INR)

General 

10,000

SC/ST/PC CANDIDATES

5,000

Documents Required for OJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the list of documents required for verification purposes:

OJEE 2023 Seat Allotment Letter 

  • Admission fee acknowledgment slip
  • Counselling registration slip
  • OJEE 2023 admit card
  • OJEE 2023 application form
  • OJEE 2023 rank card 
  • Class 10, Class 12 Marksheet
  • Graduation degree mark sheet, provisional letter 
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Character certificate

OJEE 2023 Counselling: Steps to Register for Seat Allotment

Candidates can check out the following steps to register for counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE counselling 2023 registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login 

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload necessary files

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

The counselling process is being held for admission into Technical Undergraduate Courses, including B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Integrated M.Sc., in various State Government and Private Colleges, Institutes, and Universities. Candidates seeking further information can visit the official website of OJEE.

Also Read: CUET UG Result 2023 Shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Result Date, Time and Latest Updates Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023