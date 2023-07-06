OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Required Documents, Fee Structure Here

OJEE 2023 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has begun the counselling process for various courses today: July 6, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc courses and have JEE Main 2023 rank can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Check out the counselling fee and registration steps here.

According to the official timetable, the deadline for applying for the OJEE 2023 counselling round is July 12, 2023. On the same day, the Mock Seat Allotment results, based on the candidates' preferences, will be made available. The activation of the choice lock facility using the candidate's password will begin on July 14, 2023. Moreover, data reconciliation, verification, and validation of allocated seats will take place from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Counselling Fee

Allotted candidates have to pay part admission/ seat confirmation fee based on their categories. It must be noted that the deposit can only be done via an online portal through the bill desk / HDFC payment gateway. Check out the category-wise fee structure below:

Category Seat Confirmation Fee (INR) General 10,000 SC/ST/PC CANDIDATES 5,000

Documents Required for OJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the list of documents required for verification purposes:

OJEE 2023 Seat Allotment Letter

Admission fee acknowledgment slip

Counselling registration slip

OJEE 2023 admit card

OJEE 2023 application form

OJEE 2023 rank card

Class 10, Class 12 Marksheet

Graduation degree mark sheet, provisional letter

Transfer Certificate

Character certificate

OJEE 2023 Counselling: Steps to Register for Seat Allotment

Candidates can check out the following steps to register for counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE counselling 2023 registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload necessary files

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

The counselling process is being held for admission into Technical Undergraduate Courses, including B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Integrated M.Sc., in various State Government and Private Colleges, Institutes, and Universities. Candidates seeking further information can visit the official website of OJEE.

