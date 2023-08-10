Panjab University Results For MA Sociology 2nd Sem Announced at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has declared the semester-wise result of the Master of Arts (MA) programme for the May session today, August 10, 2023. Students who have given the 2nd-semester exams for Masters of Arts in Sociology can check and download their scorecards through the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has released the results of the Masters of Arts in Sociology 2nd semester exams.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: Master of Arts (Sociology) 2nd Sem, Bachelor of Science 2nd Sem, Master of Arts (History) 2nd Sem, Master of Arts (Public Administration) 2nd Sem, Master of Science (Environment Science) 4th Sem and Master of Arts (Political Science) 4th Sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

How to download PU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download their PU even semester results in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the semester results tab and then select the May result link

Step 3: The direct result links to check the PU results for the May session will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked

Step 5: The results will be appeared in the form of a scorecard and download it for future use

PU Chandigarh Highlights

Candidates can go through the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights given in the table below.

About PU Details University Name Panjab University, Chandigarh Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date August 10, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

