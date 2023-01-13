    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 Releases at pearlacademy.com, Get Direct Link Here

    Pearl Academy has issued the admit card for the January session in online mode. Candidates can check and download the admit card at pearlacademy.com. Check admission dates here

    Updated: Jan 13, 2023 13:18 IST
    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 Released
    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 Released

    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, Pearl Academy has issued the admit card for the written exam scheduled for the January session in online mode. Candidates who filled out the Pearl Academy application form can download the admit card on the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com. They will have to enter the application number and registered mobile number to access and download it.

    The Pearl Academy admit card is a necessary document for the January session exam. Without this, no candidate will be granted entry into the exam hall. However, they must carry valid ID proof along with the admit card. As per schedule, the Pearl Academy entrance test 2023 will be conducted from January 15 to 17, 2023. Authorities will issue a different admit card for Personal Interview (PI).

    Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

    Pearl Academy Admission Schedule 2023

    Events

    Dates

    Pearl Academy January session exam date 2023

    January 15 to 17, 2023

    Pearl Academy admit card for personal interview (PI)

    January 19, 2023,

    How to Download Pearl Academy Admit Card?

    Pearl Academy has released the admit card for the January session. Candidates can download the admit card on the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com. They can follow these steps to download-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on download admit card tab
    • Step 3: Now, log in with application/mobile number
    • Step 4: Click on send OTP tab
    • Step 5: Enter the OTP sent on registered mobile number
    • Step 6: The admit card will appear on screen
    • Step 7: Download it and take few printouts

    What After Pearl Academy 2023 Exam?

    After the entrance exam is conducted, eligible candidates will be sent for the interview process. The personal interview (PI) will be conducted in offline mode at campus locations. However, for upcountry candidates, interviews will be held in online mode. Authorities will release admit cards for PI from JANUARY 19, 2023. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
