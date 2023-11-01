PGCET Result 2023: Know How To Calculate Karnataka PGCET Scores, Download Rank List at kea.kar.nic.in

PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 soon. With the release of revised answer key, KEA PGCET result can likely be released by this week. However, an official update is still awaited. Candidates can download their rank list online at PGCET result 2023 official website: kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

They have to use their registration number and date of birth to access their results. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 result will be available in the form of a scorecard, displaying the marks and ranks obtained by each candidate. Based on the scores, separate merit lists and PGCET rank list for MBA, MCA, and MTech is prepared.

How to Calculate Karnataka PGCET 2023 Marks?

KEA calculates the scores of the Karnataka PGCET exam based on the marking scheme as specified. As per the marking scheme, for each correct answer, one mark will be allotted. There will be no negative marks for incorrect or unattempted questions. Candidates can check below the marking scheme of PGCET to know how the scores are calculated and rank is allotted:

Karnataka PGCET score is calculated by following the below-mentioned formula:

Karnataka PGCET Probable Score = Number of Correct Responses X 1

How is the Karnataka PGCET Rank List prepared?

PGCET admission is based on the rank secured by the candidate. For allotment of rank, KEA will first calculate the PGCET marks of all candidates based on the marking scheme. They are allotted a Karnataka PGCET rank based on the marks secured in the exam. KEA assigns a rank to each candidate in order of their merit score. Those with the highest marks get ranked #1 in the PGCET exam. The candidate with the second-best score will get rank 2.

Important Points Related To PGCET 2023 Results

KEA will declare the KEA PGCET result in online mode only. The Karnataka PGCET result will include ranks and marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance test

A separate merit list is released for the candidates who appeared for Karnataka PGCET and GATE respectively

Candidates who obtain higher marks than the cutoff will have higher chances of getting admission

They will be offered admission to the desired programme/course based on ranks/marks obtained, choices entered, and seat availability during the Karnataka PGCET counselling and seat allotment process

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Provisional Answer Key Released, Get PDF Link Here