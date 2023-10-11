Rajasthan University BSc BEd 1 Year Result 2023 Out at uniraj.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan University Result 2023: The University of Rajasthan has declared the results for the BSc BEd 1-year exams in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the UNIRAJ undergraduate exams 2023 can check and download their results through the official website - result.uniraj.ac.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as roll number and date of birth in the login window to get their results. The Rajasthan University has released the results for the various UG programmes including BA BEd Part-1 (Integrated course), BEd Part-II, BSc BEd Part-I (Integrated course), BEd Part-I, Diploma Course in Entrepreneurship and Skill- II Semester, MSc (Environmental Science) IIi-Semester in online mode.

Rajasthan University Result 2023 Official Links

The Rajasthan University results for the various UG and PG programmes can be accessed online. Candidates can click on the direct links mentioned below to get their scorecards.

How to check and download the Rajasthan University BEd Part-II result 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the Rajasthan University undergraduate exams can follow the steps that are given below to download their results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the students's corner and then click on the result tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, the direct links to check the UNIRAJ UG results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the desired result link and enter the necessary details as asked

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the scores and download it for future use

Also Read: Assam DElEd 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at scertpet.co.in, Get Direct Link Here

