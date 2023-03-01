RBSE Exam 2023: 10th, 12th Admit Card Expected Soon, Check Details Here

RBSE Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Admit Cards soon. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 and class 12 exams 2023 can collect their admit cards through their respective schools.

School authorities can log in to the RBSE website and download the RBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card. School authorities will then put the principal's signature and school seal on the admit card, which will be distributed to the students. The RBSE Board admit card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the board exams.

RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will be available on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students are advised to keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the release of the RBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023.

RBSE Exam Schedule 2023

According to the schedule given on the official website the RBSE 10th exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 11, 2023, and the class 12 exams will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM across 6081 exam centres across the state.

RBSE Admit Card Details

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards will be made available for download on the official website. School authorities can use the login ID and password to download the admit card of the students. The following details are mentioned on the Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the Exam

Subjects appearing for

Reporting time to the exam centre

Exam Centre name and address

Candidate photograph and signature

Instructions to be followed by the candidates

