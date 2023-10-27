RBSE Time Table 2024 PDF: Know When To Download Rajasthan Board Class 8, 10 and 12 Datesheet Here

RBSE Time Table 2024 PDF Soon: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the exam dates for classes 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th. The RBSE time table for classes 10th and 12th can be downloaded online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Where class 5th and 8th datesheet will be available at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

The RBSE 2024 time table PDF will include exam dates, subject names and codes, exam timings and important instructions for the students. As per last year, it is expected that the Rajasthan board class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 are likely to be held in March and April.

RBSE Board Exam Time Table 2024 Highlights

Students can check the overview of the Rajasthan board exam time table provided below in the table. They can go through the same to get information on RBSE exam dates 2024:

Highlights Overview Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Official Website rajshaladarpan.nic.in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Date Sheet RBSE Class 5 Time Table 2024 RBSE Class 8 Time Table 2024 RBSE Class 10 Time Table 2024 RBSE Class 12 Time Table 2024 RBSE Time Table Release Date January 2024 (Expected) RBSE 5th board exam dates April 2024 (tentative) RBSE 8th board exam dates March - April 2024 RBSE 10th board exam dates March - April 2024 RBSE 12th board exam dates March - April 2024

Guidelines Mentioned on RBSE Time Table 2024

The board also releases a few exam day guidelines along with the RBSE datesheet 2024 pdf. Students must make sure that they go through the instructions mentioned so that they do not face any inconvenience later. Check some of the guidelines below:

Students must carry the RBSE admit card to the exam centre. It is mandatory to carry the admit card as it is an important document

Do not carry mobile phones, calculators etc. as they are not allowed to be carried inside the examination hall

Do not indulge in any unfair means during the board exam, as it may lead to disqualification of the student

They must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the paper

They must carry their stationery items like: pen, pencil, eraser etc

