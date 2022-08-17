    REAP 2022: Rajasthan Engineering Admission Registration Begins at reap2022.ctpl.io, Get Direct Link

    REAP 2022: CEG Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan Engineering Admission registration 2022 in online mode at reap2022.ctpl.io. The last date to fill up the REAP application form is 29th August. Check details here 

    Updated: Aug 17, 2022 18:35 IST
    REAP 2022: Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has begun the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can fill up the REAP application form from the official website - reap2022.ctpl.io. The last date to register for REAP 2022 is 29th August. The last date to make the REAP application fee payment is 28th August 2022. 
     
    Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process. The authorities have announced the last date of online counselling submission & locking choices for REAP 2022 as 8th September. 
     

    REAP 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    Commencement of REAP registration

    14th August 2022

    Last date for payment of online application

    28th August 2022

    Last date to submit REAP application form

    29th August 2022
     

    How To Fill REAP 2022 Application Form? 

    Eligible can apply for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) in online mode. To complete the procedure, candidates will have to make payments. Candidates from all categories must have to pay Rs 295 as an application fee. Go through the steps to know to apply for REAP 2022 - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of REAP - reap2022.ctpl.io.
    • 2nd Step - Go to the 'Apply Now' section, on the homepage and fill in the basic details.
    • 3rd Step - The user ID and password will be generated. After that, proceed to fill out the detailed application form.
    • 4th Step - Now, upload the scanned images of the required documents.
    • 5th Step - Pay the application fee and submit the REAP application form.
    • 6th Step - Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. 

    About Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process 

    Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan conducts the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process for candidates seeking admission to B.E/ B.Tech and B.Arch courses in Rajasthan. Candidates must note that there is no separate entrance examination and hence the seat allotment is done based on Class 12 or Diploma in engineering. The authorities will hold three rounds of REAP counselling for registered candidates and seats will be allocated based on merit.
     

