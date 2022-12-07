    Sainik School Admission 2023: AISSEE Application Correction Window To Open Today at aissee.nta.nic.in

    AISSEE 2023: NTA will start the window to make corrections in the application form of AISSEE 2023 today. Candidates can make changes to their Sainik School application forms till December 11, 2022 at aissee.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Dec 7, 2022 11:24 IST
    AISSEE 2023 Application Correction Window
    AISSEE 2023 Application Correction Window

    AISSEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide the facility to make changes/corrections or edit the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 today - December 7 in online mode. Registered candidates will be able to make changes to their AISSEE 2023 application form at aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE application correction window will close on December 11, 2022, as per the released dates. 

    Candidates are advised to be careful while making corrections in AISSEE 2023 application correction window, as no extension will be provided to them later. The AISSEE 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2023 in offline mode for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24.  

    AISSEE 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Today) 

    How To Edit or Make Corrections in AISSEE 2023 Application Form? 

    The official notice of NTA stated - “Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.” Go through the steps to know how to edit the AISSEE 2023 application form - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AISSEE - aissee.nta.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 application link.
    • 3rd Step - Now, enter the login details - AISSEE application number and password.
    • 4th Step - The application form will appear on the screen. Now, make changes in AISSEE online form, replace documents (if needed) and submit the form.
    • 5th Step - Also, take a printout for future reference. 

    What Corrections can be made in AISSEE 2023 Application Form? 

    As per the official notice released, candidates can make any changes to any of the details filled by them. They can make changes in the spelling of the names, addresses or any other details. Along with that, they will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading. They must do it carefully, as no further extension will be given. 

    Also Read: Kerala HC Appeal to MG University to run Hearing Impaired College as Unaided College

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification