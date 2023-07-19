SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: Second Selection List Out, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List: SAMS Odisha second round merit list for admissions to Odisha Plus 2 has been released. Candidates who have applied for the admission through the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can check the allotment result through the link given on the website. To check the merit list candidates can visit the website and enter the college type, college, district, and stream details in the login link.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 first merit list was announced on July 6, 2023. To check the SAMS Odisha plus 2-second merit list students can visit the official website and log in using the login credentials. The spot selection merit list will be out on July 27, 2023.

The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list is available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the SAMS Odisha plus 2-second merit list is also available on this page.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Publication of second selection merit List and downloading of Intimation Lette July 19, 2023 Reporting of second selection candidates and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level July 20 to 22, 2023 Admission data updation of the second selection candidates and error correction by higher secondary schools in the SAMS e-Space July 20 to 22, 2023 Opening and Closing date for submission of choice locking option in the preferred HSSs for SPOT selection admission July 21 to 23, 2023 Publication of SPOT selection merit List and downloading of intimation letter in the student login July 27, 2023 Reporting of SPOT selection candidates and admission updation at HSS level July 29 to 31, 2023

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit List 2023 - Steps to Follow

The Odisha plus 2-second merit list will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the second merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on the 2nd seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the SAMS Odisha second merit list for further reference

After the announcement, candidates allotted seats in the second merit list will have to report to the allotted institution from July 20 to 22, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can download the intimation letter and report to the allotted institutes with all necessary documents.

